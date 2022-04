Drivers can expect delays after a crash Wednesday afternoon bogged down traffic on U.S. 17 in Hardeeville and on I-95, according to an alert from the City of Hardeeville. The crash happened before 3:30 p.m. on U.S. 17 at Exit 5, the alert said. Emergency crews are at the site working to clear the roadway.

HARDEEVILLE, SC ・ 24 DAYS AGO