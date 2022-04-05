ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshfield, WI

Lois TeStrake wins Marshfield mayoral race, defeating former Mayor Bob McManus

By Melissa Siegler, Marshfield News-Herald
 3 days ago
MARSHFIELD – Local business owner Lois TeStrake was elected to serve as Marshfield's mayor Tuesday evening, defeating former mayor Bob McManus.

TeStrake, owner of local salon Style Inn, was elected to serve a two-year term as Marshfield's mayor. She finished the race with 2,367 votes, while McManus finished with 1,677 votes.

TeStrake said she would like to thank the residents who voted for her and who trust her to fill the position of mayor. She said she's hoping she can continue to make the city even better over the next two years.

"The last nine weeks have been quite the ride and it's only going to get better," TeStrake said.

McManus said he is proud of the campaign he and his team ran. He congratulated TeStrake on her win and said he offers her 100% of his support and is rooting for her.

McManus formerly served as Marshfield's mayor but was removed from office in March 2021. In an 8-2 vote, the Marshfield Common Council removed McManus after he was accused of destroying public records, a charge he refuted. He was first elected in April 2018.

McManus and TeStrake first faced off in the February primary, in which former Common Council member Ken Bargender was eliminated.

Contact USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin reporter Melissa Siegler at msiegler@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @Marie2Melissa.

