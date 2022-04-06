Alleged associate of MS-13, maker of illegal guns expected in court Wednesday

Closing arguments are expected at the trial of an alleged associate of MS-13 on Wednesday.

Leniz Escobar is accused of luring a 20-year-old man and four teens to a Central Islip park. Four of those people were murdered.

The Massapequa man accused of using 3-D printers to create "ghost guns" will also be in court Wednesday.

Gerard Gilraine was arrested Saturday when police say he accidently shot himself with one of those weapons.

Police say there is no evidence that the 21-year-old was selling the homemade weapons.