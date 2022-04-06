ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massapequa, NY

Alleged associate of MS-13, maker of illegal guns expected in court Wednesday

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eMwIY_0f0c9P8w00

Closing arguments are expected at the trial of an alleged associate of MS-13 on Wednesday.

Leniz Escobar is accused of luring a 20-year-old man and four teens to a Central Islip park. Four of those people were murdered.

The Massapequa man accused of using 3-D printers to create "ghost guns" will also be in court Wednesday.

Gerard Gilraine was arrested Saturday when police say he accidently shot himself with one of those weapons.

Police say there is no evidence that the 21-year-old was selling the homemade weapons.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Central Islip, NY
City
Massapequa, NY
Massapequa, NY
Crime & Safety
Central Islip, NY
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Alert Issued In Suffolk For Father Who Failed To Pay $19K In Child Support

Police investigators on Long Island issued an alert as they attempt to track down an alleged deadbeat dad who goes by many names and owes nearly $20,000 in back child support. Marvin A. Baires-Garrido, also known as Marvin Baires or Julio Rodriguez, is wanted for a Suffolk County Family Court warrant of arrest for failure to pay child support, the Sheriff’s Office announced.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Ms 13#3 D Printers
News 12

Bronx mom says son was assaulted by paraprofessional on school bus

A Bronx mother is looking for answers after she claims her 8-year-old son, who has special needs, was assaulted by a paraprofessional on a school bus on Monday. Regina Jackson says her son, Romeo, was riding the bus home from P723X on Boston Road with the paraprofessional assigned to him for that day. She began getting text messages from the paraprofessional that there was an issue with her son.
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Armor-Piercing Bullets, Glock Handgun, High Capacity Magazine, Drugs Seized by Brick Police

Armor-piercing bullets, drugs, a Glock handgun and a high-capacity magazine were among the items seized in a series of Jersey Shore arrests. On Friday, April 1 at 8:30 p.m., the Brick Police Department's Street Crimes Unit investigated suspicious activity in the Maple Leaf Apartment Complex. It resulted in a motor vehicle stop near Maple Avenue and Herbertsville Road.
BRICK, NJ
Daily Voice

26-Year-Old Indicted For Rape, Robbery At Woodbury Hotel

A man has been indicted for allegedly attacking a woman at a Long Island Days Inn hotel, raping her, and stealing valuables, including jewelry and cash. Isaih Giles, age 26, address unknown, was arraigned Thursday, March 31 for the attack which took place in April 2021 in Nassau County in Woodbury.
WOODBURY, NY
News 12

News 12

64K+
Followers
20K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy