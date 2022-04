BUFFALO, N.Y. — There is a lot of excitement around Banditland with the team on a tear. They are 13-2 right now as they host New York Saturday. But there is also excitement building around the possibility of lacrosse making a return to the Olympics. There is also a movement underway to make sure the originators of the game are there, if and when it does happen. That team being the Iroquois Nationals, who are now in the process of changing their official name to the more tradition Haudenosaunee Nationals.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO