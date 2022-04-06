Atlanta 'Pothole Posse' returns

(CNN) — A Nobel Peace Prize-winning newspaper editor says he was attacked with red paint while traveling on a train in Russia. Dmitry Muratov, editor-in-chief of the independent Russian investigative newspaper Novaya Gazeta, said he was attacked on Thursday during a train ride from Moscow to the city of Samara, when an unidentified individual poured red paint all over him and his belongings.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 5 HOURS AGO