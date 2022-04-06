Atlanta 'Pothole Posse' returns

Lviv, Ukraine (CNN) — At least 50 people, including five children, were killed after Russian forces carried out a missile strike on a railway station in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine, that was being used by civilians trying to flee the fighting, Ukrainian officials said Friday. Pavlo Kyrylenko, the head of...
JERUSALEM (AP) — A third Israeli has died following the attack by a Palestinian man who opened fire into a crowded bar in central Tel Aviv. Israeli security forces said they hunted down and killed the attacker early Friday. The shooting on Thursday evening in a downtown area packed...
(CNN) — President Joe Biden on Friday will host an event at the White House to mark the historic confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Jackson will all deliver remarks at the event on the South Lawn of the White House.
NEW YORK (AP) — Rejecting suggestions he has lost interest in going after Donald Trump, the Manhattan district attorney said Thursday a criminal investigation into the former president and his business practices is continuing “without fear or favor” despite a recent shakeup in the probe’s leadership.
(CNN) — A US Congressional delegation to Asia has been postponed after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tested positive for Covid-19. The announcement followed a warning by China that it would take strong measures if the trip included a visit to Taiwan, as media reports in the region had claimed.
(CNN) — A Nobel Peace Prize-winning newspaper editor says he was attacked with red paint while traveling on a train in Russia. Dmitry Muratov, editor-in-chief of the independent Russian investigative newspaper Novaya Gazeta, said he was attacked on Thursday during a train ride from Moscow to the city of Samara, when an unidentified individual poured red paint all over him and his belongings.
UNITED NATIONS, April 7 (Reuters) - The United Nations General Assembly on Thursday suspended Russia from the U.N. Human Rights Council over reports of "gross and systematic violations and abuses of human rights" in Ukraine, prompting Moscow to announce it was quitting the body. The U.S.-led push garnered 93 votes...
KYIV, April 8 (Reuters) - Ukraine said as many as 50 people, including five children, were killed and many more were wounded and lost limbs in a rocket strike at a railway station packed with civilians fleeing the threat of a major Russian offensive in the country's east. As regional...
House Oversight and Reform Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) accused the Justice Department Thursday of stymying her investigation into former President Trump’s handling of presidential records, a sign the agency may be investigating the matter following a recommendation from the National Archives. A source familiar with the situation did...
