ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta 'Pothole Posse' returns

fox5atlanta.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAtlanta Mayor Andre Dickens promises roads will be...

www.fox5atlanta.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Traffic
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Traffic
Local
Georgia Government
CNN

Dmitry Muratov, Russian Nobel Peace Prize winner, says he was attacked with red paint

(CNN) — A Nobel Peace Prize-winning newspaper editor says he was attacked with red paint while traveling on a train in Russia. Dmitry Muratov, editor-in-chief of the independent Russian investigative newspaper Novaya Gazeta, said he was attacked on Thursday during a train ride from Moscow to the city of Samara, when an unidentified individual poured red paint all over him and his belongings.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

U.N. suspends Russia from human rights body, Moscow then quits

UNITED NATIONS, April 7 (Reuters) - The United Nations General Assembly on Thursday suspended Russia from the U.N. Human Rights Council over reports of "gross and systematic violations and abuses of human rights" in Ukraine, prompting Moscow to announce it was quitting the body. The U.S.-led push garnered 93 votes...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Posse#Bikers#Mayor#The Pothole Posse
The Hill

Oversight chair accuses DOJ of blocking Trump records probe

House Oversight and Reform Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) accused the Justice Department Thursday of stymying her investigation into former President Trump’s handling of presidential records, a sign the agency may be investigating the matter following a recommendation from the National Archives. A source familiar with the situation did...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy