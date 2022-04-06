ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

CDC: Teens report emotional, physical abuse during lockdown

By Stephanie Simoni
WTNH
WTNH
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2scar0_0f0c8CsW00

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The COVID lockdown did not just create a mental health crisis. New research reveals many teens’ physical well-being was also put at risk.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released new data last week that takes a closer look at child abuse during the lockdown.

More than half of high school students reported they experienced emotional abuse by a parent. Additionally, more than 10 percent of teens say they experienced physical abuse, including hitting and kicking.

Yale Medicine’s Dr. Yann Poncin at the Child Study Center said this did not come as a surprise.

“This is a manifestation of all of us struggling, parents struggling, grandparents struggling, aunts and uncles and adults and the world struggling,” Poncin said.

The same study reported about a third of parents lost jobs during this time.

If you ever suspect a child is a victim of abuse, call the Connecticut Department of Children and Families’ careline at 1 (800) 842-2288. If you experience any issues when calling the main number, call 1 (860) 352-9261.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WTNH

4 charged in 2005 Hartford cold case

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — Four people are facing charges in connection with a 2005 fatal shooting of a woman in Hartford, the Connecticut Division of Criminal Justice announced Thursday. Dante Davis, 21, was standing on Martin Street just after 11 p.m. on June 21, 2005, with her boyfriend and other people when the suspects […]
HARTFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Haven, CT
Local
Connecticut Society
New Haven, CT
Society
New Haven, CT
Health
Local
Connecticut Health
UPI News

CDC report details mental health crisis among teens during pandemic

If there's any doubt that America's teens have suffered mightily during the pandemic, a new government survey offers fresh proof of the pain restrictions from the coronavirus has inflicted on this vulnerable group. Many high schoolers have experienced physical and emotional abuse, poor mental health and chronic sadness and hopelessness...
KIDS
psychologytoday.com

Forgiving Yourself for Becoming a Victim of Emotional Abuse

Self-forgiveness is one of the most powerful steps you can take to rid yourself of emotional abuse's debilitating shame. Self-forgiveness acts to soothe our body, mind, and soul of the pain caused by shame and facilitates the overall healing process. Once you understand yourself and your actions, you can begin...
MENTAL HEALTH
WTNH

Conn. State Police employee placed on administrative leave

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut State Police employee has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an ongoing criminal investigation. The person is a “non-sworn, non-police officer civilian employee,” according to Brian Foley, executive assistant to Connecticut State Police Commissioner James Rovella. Foley said they cannot comment any further as the […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Child Abuse#Emotional Abuse#Physical Abuse#Covid#Yale Medicine
TheConversationAU

ADHD looks different in adults. Here are 4 signs to watch for

Many people with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) may not receive a diagnosis until adulthood. Adult symptoms can look a little different to those of childhood. Knowing what to look for is important, so people can get support to help them better understand themselves and meet their full potential. People, including some clinicians, may not be aware of adult ADHD and how symptoms may change as a person develops and grows. We aim to change this through the development of an Australian ADHD guideline, which is based on evidence and now open for feedback. ...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Psych Centra

Why Narcissistic Parents Infantilize Their Adult Children

Some parents with narcissistic personality disorder (NPD) tend to treat their adult children as an extension of themselves. Here’s how you can cope. Infantilization of adult children can be a common behavior among parents with narcissistic personality disorder (NPD). NPD is a mental health condition characterized by behaviors like:
KIDS
deseret.com

The long COVID-19 symptoms no one’s talking about

Bedridden COVID-19 patients are more at risk for anxiety and depression more than one year after their infection, according to a new study. What they found: A new study, published in The Lancet Public Health, found feelings of depression and anxiety can last about 1.5 years after experiencing severe COVID-19 symptoms.
MENTAL HEALTH
WTNH

Waterbury man charged with murder in Bridgeport shooting

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury man faces multiple charges, including murder and robbery, in a deadly shooting in Bridgeport. Police arrested Jacque Richard, 26, Wednesday morning and charged him with murder, felony murder, first-degree robbery, criminal possession of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, and the use of a firearm in an […]
SHAPE

Prolonged Grief Disorder Is Now Officially Considered a Mental Health Disorder

As of last week, prolonged grief disorder, officially became a new diagnosis in the latest edition of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM), the catalog of psychological conditions widely used by clinicians to diagnose patients is the standard classification of mental disorders. Despite the nearly decade-long debate on whether grief should need medical treatment, the diagnosis became official during a time when many Americans continue to experience ongoing disasters that have caused death and suffering, such as COVID-19, reports the American Psychiatric Association (APA).
MENTAL HEALTH
WTNH

4 injured in shooting outside Waterbury bar

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury police are investigating after four people were shot outside of a bar early Monday morning. Officers responded to the House of Goats Bar on Scovill Street around 12:20 a.m. for the report of a weapons complaint. When officers arrived, they located the four victims. Police said three people — a […]
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

WTNH

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy