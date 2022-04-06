ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Pete Davidson And North West Joyride, Hang with Kim Kardashian's Family

TMZ.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKim Kardashian has taken a big step in a relationship that is getting more and more serious ... her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, has now met the kids. Pete and North West were cruising around late Sunday afternoon in what appears...

www.tmz.com

Comments / 1

Related
shefinds

Kanye West Just Received the Most Devastating News About Coachella—He Must Be Freaking Out

Back in January, Coachella announced that Kanye West would headline their annual festival in April, and fans eagerly rushed to grab tickets for his April 17th and 24th performances and potential Sunday Service-style show (like his iconic 2019 one). The rapper, 44, who is legally known as Ye, has ruffled more than a few feathers since then, from bashing his ex Kim Kardashian on Instagram to alluding to her boyfriend Pete Davidson’s death in his “Eazy” music video to threatening to skip Coachella if fellow headliner Billie Eilish didn’t apologize to Travis Scott for what he deemed “a diss,” which she adamantly denied.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Kim Kardashian Just Dropped A Major Bombshell About Her Divorce From Kanye—He Must Be So Mad She’s Saying This On TV!

It’s no secret that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have had a rocky split thus far, and with Kardashian now dating comedian Pete Davidson things have only gotten worse. Now, the 41-year-old reality star is speaking out about the chaos of the divorce and the drama of her new relationship in a trailer for her upcoming interview with Robin Roberts, and Kardashian is not holding back.
RELATIONSHIPS
shefinds

How Scott Disick REALLY Feels About Kourtney Kardashian Having A Baby With Travis Barker (Hint: It’s Not Good)

Scott Disick is never shy when it comes to speaking his mind (isn’t that why he was so often regarded as the *best* part of Keeping Up with the Kardashians?!) which is why we weren’t surprised to hear that he has already weighed in on 42-year-old ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian’s very public desire to have a baby with her fiancé Travis Barker.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
North West
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Penelope Disick
Person
Scott Disick
shefinds

Here’s What Ariana Grande Really Thinks About Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson’s Relationship

As many fans will recall, the most-talked about celebrity couple of 2018 was undoubtedly Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson, who dated for five months, got engaged, and broke up in the fall of that year. Grande and Kim Kardashian (Davidson’s new flame) have been friends for several years now, leaving fans wondering if the singer, 28 and reality star, 41 are still friendly after both having well-documented history with the Saturday Night Live star, 28.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
Page Six

Kanye West skips Grammys 2022 after telling Kim Kardashian he’s ‘going away’

Kanye West was a no-show at the 2022 Grammys Sunday night after being barred from performing at the awards show. Ye won two trophies, Best Rap Song for “Jail” and Best Melodic Rap Performance for “Hurricane,” and was nominated in three other categories, including Album of the Year for “Donda,” but opted to skip out on music’s biggest night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Kanye & Kim Attend Saint's Soccer Game Together, Successfully Co-Parent

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's rocky roller coaster finally hit calm waters -- because they were finally able to be in each other's company ... albeit, for the sake of their kid. The former couple was shoulder to shoulder this weekend -- the first time in a long time, especially...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Kim Kardashian sizzles in skintight dress at Oscars 2022 afterparty

Kim Kardashian might not have been invited to the 2022 Oscars like sister Kourtney, but she certainly looked A-list at Vanity Fair’s star-studded afterparty. Kardashian, 41, turned heads in a bright blue second-skin Balenciaga gown with a dramatic train, built-in gloves and an open back, along with silver sunglasses that looked both futuristic and retro. She walked the red carpet solo, sans boyfriend Pete Davidson, and sparkled in enormous diamond drop earrings by Lorraine Schwartz. “The Kardashians” star went for drama in a neon blue train. Getty Images Kardashian wore her long black locks in a slicked-back, middle-parted ponytail that looked as tight...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kendall Jenner Storms Off After An Argument With Scott Disick In New ‘Kardashians’ Trailer

Things are going to get very heated on ‘The Kardashians.’ Kendall Jenner storms off after a fight with Scott Disick in a new trailer for the upcoming KarJenners series. The Kardashians will be bringing the drama in bigger and bolder ways when the new series premieres on Hulu. A new trailer for the show aired during the Oscars on March 27, and Kendall Jenner appears to get in a spat with Scott Disick. “I’m so over this, Scott. I’m out,” Kendall says before getting out of her seat and storming off.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy