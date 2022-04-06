Pete Davidson And North West Joyride, Hang with Kim Kardashian's Family

Kim Kardashian might not have been invited to the 2022 Oscars like sister Kourtney, but she certainly looked A-list at Vanity Fair’s star-studded afterparty.
Kardashian, 41, turned heads in a bright blue second-skin Balenciaga gown with a dramatic train, built-in gloves and an open back, along with silver sunglasses that looked both futuristic and retro.
She walked the red carpet solo, sans boyfriend Pete Davidson, and sparkled in enormous diamond drop earrings by Lorraine Schwartz.
“The Kardashians” star went for drama in a neon blue train. Getty Images
Kardashian wore her long black locks in a slicked-back, middle-parted ponytail that looked as tight...
