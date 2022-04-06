Estes holds off Johnson, re-elected Reedsburg mayor

REEDSBURG, Wis. — Reedsburg’s mayor has won another term in office.

David Estes defeated challenger Nathan Johnson 68%-32% with 100% of precincts reporting Tuesday night. Estes earned 899 votes, while Johnson earned 421.

David Estes Nathan JohnsonIncumbent 1,320 100.0% precincts reporting Last updated: April 7, 2022 12:02 AM 12:02 am CDT

