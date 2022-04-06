Estes holds off Johnson, re-elected Reedsburg mayor
REEDSBURG, Wis. — Reedsburg’s mayor has won another term in office.
David Estes defeated challenger Nathan Johnson 68%-32% with 100% of precincts reporting Tuesday night. Estes earned 899 votes, while Johnson earned 421.
Reedsburg Mayor
Reedsburg MayorDavid Estes Nathan Johnson
- David Estes * Winner 68.1% 899
- Nathan Johnson 31.9% 421
