ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reedsburg, WI

Estes holds off Johnson, re-elected Reedsburg mayor

By Site staff
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o90Zv_0f0c7vh800

REEDSBURG, Wis. — Reedsburg’s mayor has won another term in office.

David Estes defeated challenger Nathan Johnson 68%-32% with 100% of precincts reporting Tuesday night. Estes earned 899 votes, while Johnson earned 421.

Reedsburg Mayor

Reedsburg Mayor

David Estes Nathan Johnson
  • David Estes * Winner 68.1% 899
  • Nathan Johnson 31.9% 421
* Incumbent 1,320 100.0% precincts reporting Last updated: April 7, 2022 12:02 AM 12:02 am CDT

See all races and results from the April 5 election here .

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee mayoral race: Johnson, Donovan debate Monday

For the first time in 18 years, Milwaukee will pick a new mayor. Mayoral candidates Cavalier Johnson and Bob Donovan participated in a debate on Monday, March 14 at the Italian Community Center, focusing on a broad range of challenges facing the city, including the future of the streetcar.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WHEC TV-10

Local village elections results

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Numerous village elections are happening Monday from noon - 9 p.m. We will update the results as they come in. Hilton Mayor (4-year term) Hilton Trustees (2 seats) (4-year term) Scottsville Mayor (4-year term) Scottsville Trustees (2 seats) (4-year term) Genesee County. Bergen Trustees (2...
SCOTTSVILLE, NY
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Big party politics in local nonpartisan races: Kleefisch, Nicholson make endorsements in spring election

MADISON, Wis. — In a Fox News appearance on Tuesday morning, Republican gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch made her pitch on what’s historically a low-turnout election. “Parents are fed up, and we’re taking back control,” she said. “Democrats have done this for years…and it’s only now that Republicans are...
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Elections
City
Reedsburg, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Reedsburg, WI
Government
Urban Milwaukee

Mayor Cavalier Johnson Supports Dropboxes

MILWAUKEE—The following is a statement from Mayor Cavalier Johnson:. “It’s sad to see my former colleague fall into the abyss of conspiracy theories. “Dropboxes are a secure and convenient way for people to cast their ballots. We need to increase access to the polls, and make it easier for citizens to vote, not harder.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Two Wisconsin counties haven’t had a COVID-19 case in weeks

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wisconsin county that has only recorded a single COVID-19 case all month and another that has not seen one since the Ides of March dropped into the Dept. of Health Services’ lowest category for tracking the virus’ spread. In DHS’ latest weekly update,...
WISN

All Wisconsin spring general election results

MILWAUKEE — The April 5 spring general election features more than 300 races and referendums across southeastern Wisconsin. Below, you will find all of the races and results separated by county, along with the results of the race for Milwaukee mayor and the District 2 Court of Appeals.
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Re Elected#Election#Channel 3000
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Milwaukee mayoral race could predict fall elections

MADISON, Wis. — Voters will head to the polls Tuesday, casting votes in local races like school and county board in the Madison area. But politically-interested people will also turn their eyes toward Milwaukee, where the race to replace now-Ambassador Tom Barrett will have an effect on the statewide races on the ballot. “What’s happening in Milwaukee today is a...
MADISON, WI
KPLC TV

Misty Clanton re-elected as mayor of DeRidder

COUNCILMAN - DISTRICT 1: Wayne J. Godfrey Sr. (D). COUNCILMAN - DISTRICT 4: “Randy” Larken (I). COUNCILMAN - DISTRICT 5: Keith Hooper (R). ALDERMEN: Daniel Campbell (R), Sharon Myers (No party), Sara Barnes Sellers (R), Darrell Thompson (R) and Fred Walker (D). CHIEF OF POLICE: Runoff - Randal...
DERIDDER, LA
Fox11online.com

Avery asks Wisconsin lawmakers for help

(WLUK) -- Claiming the criminal justice system is broken, Steven Avery has written to the Wisconsin Legislature, complaining about a judge, his lawyers, previous decisions in the case, and apparently asking lawmakers for help. Avery, 59, is serving a life sentence after being convicted of killing Theresa Halbach in October...
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
B105

Small Wisconsin Town Votes To Support Legalizing Marijuana In Landslide Decision

Wisconsin is still one of the states with the strictest penalties for marijuana. Nearby Minnesota has medicinal marijuana. Neighboring Michigan and Illinois both have recreational adult use as well. Wisconsin currently only allows CBD. It has many in the state frustrated and in the past few years many cities have decriminalized marijuana. This week, a small town in Northern Wisconsin held their election and put an advisory referendum on the ballot concerning legalization of cannabis.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

GOP-backed school board candidates win in Milwaukee suburbs

Republican-backed candidates in local school board races came out as big winners in the Milwaukee suburbs that are critical for the GOP in statewide elections, but had mixed results in other parts of battleground Wisconsin. Tuesday's school board elections in Wisconsin were among the earliest nationwide this year and are the latest sign of how politicized typically nonpartisan races for local offices are becoming across the country. Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, a Republican candidate for governor, took the unusual step of endorsing 48 school board candidates. Of those, 34 won including eight incumbents, based on preliminary results.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WKTV

Village of Whitesboro elects a new mayor

Whitesboro, N.Y. -- The voters in the Village of Whitesboro have spoken. A new mayor will take over come April 1. Challenger Glen Hopsicker defeated incumbent Robert Friedlander 172-124. Jacob Morgan received 83 votes. Peter Potasiewicz and Timothy Ryan Jr. were elected to the two open Trustee positions.
WHITESBORO, NY
Ballotpedia News

Twenty-four top 100 cities holding mayoral elections in 2022

Twenty-four of the 100 largest U.S. cities by population are holding mayoral elections in 2022. In 15 of those cities, the incumbent is a Democrat. Five incumbents are Republicans, one is independent, and three are nonpartisan. Two of those cities hold partisan elections, and the rest hold nonpartisan elections. In...
ELECTIONS
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Deadline approaching to submit proposals to rename Madison’s Jefferson Middle School

MADISON, Wis. — Community members have until Friday to submit proposals to rename Jefferson Middle School in Madison. Proposed names should honor a deceased prominent national or local figure, a locally significant geographical site, a place of local significance or an “idea or concept which represents a broadly respected civic virtue,” according to the district’s website dedicated to the effort.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy