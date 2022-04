ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The combination of chilly temperatures and several rounds of wet snow showers created a late winter feel to the day. Thus far there were no reports of an accumulation from this nuisance-type snowfall. Fortunately, this compact, fast-moving, low-pressure system that produced this unsettled weather is now moving out of Western New York. As a result, look for a slow improvement to our weather for the start of the workweek.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO