Presidential Election

Fact Check Team: How media outlets suppressed the Hunter Biden story

By JANAE BOWENS, KONNER MCINTIRE, The National Desk
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (TND) — The spotlight is getting brighter and brighter on the possible criminal activity of President Joe Biden’s son Hunter. Major media outlets that previously denied the allegations now confirm that Hunter Biden’s emails are not Russian disinformation. The Fact Check Team has more on...

Comments / 0

