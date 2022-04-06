Fact Check Team: How media outlets suppressed the Hunter Biden story

In October 2020, leading up to the Presidential election, the New York Post published an article reporting that a laptop belonging to Hunter Biden had been recovered and it contained evidence that he was trading on his family’s name. Not only was this story labeled Russian misinformation by countless media organizations, but Twitter and Facebook initially restricted access to the article. Now the New York Times has confirmed the authenticity of Hunter Biden’s laptop and the messages that it contained. Howard Kurtz, host of “MediaBUZZ” on the FOX News Channel and the Media BUZZMeter podcast joins to breakdown how the mainstream media originally suppressed this story, the recent corroboration of this story creating questions surrounding journalistic accountability and how this may impact the public’s trust in the media.

