News 12 took the show on the road for an exciting firsthand look at what opening day and Yankee Stadium means to the Bronx. It's not only Yankees-Red Sox we get to start the season, but it's a coming out party of sorts. Tens of thousands of fans were flocking to the stadium to welcome in the 2022 season. Even the players can feel things starting to return to their pre-COVID ways.

BRONX, NY ・ 4 MINUTES AGO