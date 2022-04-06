ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

El Salvador arrests 6,000 gang members in 10 days

NBC News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEl Salvador has continued its crackdown on what officials are calling a war on...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 210

SurfsUp
2d ago

While other countries are trying to curb crime, democrats are trying to propagate it more and can't even get them to enforce the law, starting with the border.

Reply(37)
110
sandy
2d ago

Do you realize that that is what's coming to the United States. If you look at the pictures you will see maybe a few women and children but mainly you see men men coming across the border. The United States will be in a bloodbath I believe within 5 to 10 years where the gangs will take over the United States. Our country is no longer a sovereign country because we have no borders. The other countries are laughing their a** off because they know exactly what's coming here drug runners drug cartel gang members rapist pedophiles and murderers are coming across the Southern border in large numbers. They want everything free and they expect the American taxpayer to pay for it and guess what Joe byden is going to help that. This is a catastrophe and a crisis brewing and it's going to affect everybody's life just wait

Reply(8)
47
joe
2d ago

They are part of the reason why so many of them are coming here. Unfortunately due to our our lax policies on crime we have much more of them.

Reply
42
