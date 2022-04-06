El Salvador arrests 6,000 gang members in 10 days

El Salvador’s president threatened Tuesday to stop providing food for imprisoned members of street gangs following a wave of killings.Speaking at a graduation ceremony for new police officers and soldiers, President Nayib Bukele said that if the gangs “unleash a wave of crimes, we are going to cut off food in the prisons.” “There are rumors that they (gangs) want to start taking revenge on random, honest people,” Bukele said. “If they do that, there won't even be one meal in prisons. I swear to God they won't eat a grain of rice, and let's see how long they...

