Smithfield, RI

Bryant extends Grasso through 2026-27

By Morey Hershgordon
 3 days ago

SMITHFIELD (WPRI) – Bryant men’s basketball head coach Jared Grasso agreed to a contract extension that keeps him in Smithfield through the 2026-27 season after leading the Bulldogs to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in school history.

“It’s a great day for Bryant basketball,” Bryant Athletic Director Bill Smith said in a statement.

“Coach Grasso is one of the top young coaches in Division I and has done an incredible job taking our program to the championship level. A tireless recruiter and a work ethic like nobody I’ve seen, Coach Grasso is a great leader for our program and the student-athletes who wear the Black & Gold.”

“I’d like to thank our Director of Athletics Bill Smith, President Ross Gittell and Chairman of the Board of Trustees David Beirne for their confidence in me and the future of our program,” Grasso said.

“I have been blessed to work with some amazing student-athletes and unbelievably committed staff. Without them and their tireless work I would not be in this position. With the challenging move to the America East Conference, and a new state-of-the-art arena on the horizon, it is an exciting time for Bryant University and the Bulldog men’s basketball program.”

“My family and I could not be more excited for the future in Smithfield.”

