ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithfield, RI

Bryant bullies URI in non-league action

By Morey Hershgordon
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QMY97_0f0c5Htq00

SMITHFIELD (WPRI) – Bryant knocked off URI in an in-state, out of conference showdown on Tuesday afternoon. The Bulldogs spotted the Rams three runs before scoring 13 of the game’s final 14 runs to win 13-4.

Bulldog junior Alex Lane launched his seventh homerun of the season.

Bryant travels to Fairleigh Dickinson this weekend while Rhody hosts St. Bonaventure in league play.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

College hoops fans react to star entering transfer portal

One of college basketball’s most productive big men over the last two seasons will be playing elsewhere next year. Stadium’s Jeff Goodman reported on Friday that Louisiana Tech power forward Kenneth Lofton Jr. will be entering the transfer portal. Lofton is arguably college basketball’s most unique player. He...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Smithfield, RI
College Sports
City
Smithfield, RI
Smithfield, RI
Sports
WPRI 12 News

Boston Marathon bomber again tries to avoid execution

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev is again trying to avoid execution, asking the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to consider four constitutional claims not taken up when his death sentence appeal went to the Supreme Court last month. Tsarnaev’s attorneys in a filing Thursday said the trial court “improperly forced” their […]
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bullying#Rams#Uri#College Baseball#Bulldog#Nexstar Media Inc
Westerly Sun

Softball: Stonington loses to NFA despite Stepski homer

STONINGTON — NFA scored three runs in the fifth inning and turned back Stonington High, 5-2, in an ECC out-of-division softball game Thursday. Stonington had tied the game at 2-2 in the fourth inning on a two-run homer by Maddie Stepski to right-center field. "I was proud of the...
STONINGTON, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WPRI 12 News

Contractor pleads guilty to cheating the IRS of about $2.8M

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island drywall contractor has pleaded guilty to cheating the Internal Revenue Service out of more than $2.8 million by paying workers in cash and not withholding appropriate taxes, federal prosecutors said. Jesus Jose Mendez, 44, of Woonsocket, co-owner J&J Drywall, Inc., as well as his business partner, used check-cashing […]
WOONSOCKET, RI
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy