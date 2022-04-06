Bryant bullies URI in non-league action

SMITHFIELD (WPRI) – Bryant knocked off URI in an in-state, out of conference showdown on Tuesday afternoon. The Bulldogs spotted the Rams three runs before scoring 13 of the game’s final 14 runs to win 13-4.

Bulldog junior Alex Lane launched his seventh homerun of the season.

Bryant travels to Fairleigh Dickinson this weekend while Rhody hosts St. Bonaventure in league play.

