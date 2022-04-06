Kentucky shooting leaves three children, one man wounded, police say

Three children and a man were shot and wounded in a northern Kentucky neighborhood, police said.

Officers responded Monday evening after calls reporting a shooting and found the four victims, news outlets reported, citing a statement from Covington Police.

“Investigation thus far is that the shooting stemmed from a large fight involving numerous juveniles,” police said.

The wounded juveniles were ages 7, 11 and 14 and the fourth victim was a 41-year-old man, police said. They were each taken to area hospitals for treatment. The 14-year-old was in critical condition and the others were in stable condition, Covington Police Chief Rob Nader said Tuesday during a press conference.

“There is no logical reason that three young children are suffering from gunshot wounds,” Nader said.

Officers were working to gather information and evidence in the case and were still searching for suspects, he said.