Onalaska, WI

Onalaska softball beats Holmen 11-10 in extra innings

news8000.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt took 8 innings for Onalaska softball to beat Holmen 11-10....

www.news8000.com

The Register-Mail

Diamond Roundup: Streaks beaten by Red Storm in baseball; Galesburg softball remains winless

GALESBURG — The Galesburg High School baseball team fell to United 13-7 on Tuesday at Jim Sundberg Field. The Red Storm (3-3) plated a pair of runs in the top of the first inning but the Silver Streaks (2-4) answered with a run in the bottom of the frame, and they trailed heading into the second inning. The non-conference affair was tied up at 3-all heading into the fourth inning.
GALESBURG, IL
Sentinel

Late homer does in Mustangs

BLOOMSBURG — It went down the wire where one play could make the difference, and it did. Central Columbia capitalized on that opportunity as the Blue Jays edged Midd-West, 3-2, in a Heaetland Conference baseball game Wednesday. That big moment came in the bottom half of the sixth inning...
BLOOMSBURG, PA

