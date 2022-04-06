Onalaska softball beats Holmen 11-10 in extra innings

GALESBURG — The Galesburg High School baseball team fell to United 13-7 on Tuesday at Jim Sundberg Field. The Red Storm (3-3) plated a pair of runs in the top of the first inning but the Silver Streaks (2-4) answered with a run in the bottom of the frame, and they trailed heading into the second inning. The non-conference affair was tied up at 3-all heading into the fourth inning.

GALESBURG, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO