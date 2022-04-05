ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oscar-Winning Director Asghar Farhadi Found Guilty Of Plagiarism

By Claire Epting
 2 days ago
An Iranian court has found Oscar-winning director Asghar Farhadi guilty of plagiarism for his latest film, A Hero. The acclaimed filmmaker has been embroiled in a court case over the movie for the past few weeks, and The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Farhadi was indeed found guilty of violating the copyright...

