Emergency shelter opens in Allendale after tornado, school district closed until Thursday

JACKSON, Miss. — Strong to severe storms are expected to arrive by mid-day Tuesday. Ahead of the main line, discrete storms will start to fire up around noon and strengthen as it moves east. Areas south of I-20 and east of I-55 will have the greatest chance of seeing tornado warnings. Since the cells are on their own, rotation is much easier and tornadoes can spin-up if the storm turns severe. The discrete threat will range from noon to 4 p.m.

JACKSON, MS ・ 17 DAYS AGO