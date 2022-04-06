ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allendale, SC

Emergency shelter opens in Allendale after tornado, school district closed until Thursday

By Sophie Keyes Hoge
WIS-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALLENDALE, S.C. (WIS) - An emergency shelter has opened in Allendale County after a tornado passed through the downtown area Tuesday. The American Red Cross of SC opened a shelter at Allendale-Fairfax Elementary School at 3305 Allendale-Fairfax Hwy Tuesday. The...

www.wistv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WAPT

School closings, virtual, and early dismissal announcements

JACKSON, Miss. — Strong to severe storms are expected to arrive by mid-day Tuesday. Ahead of the main line, discrete storms will start to fire up around noon and strengthen as it moves east. Areas south of I-20 and east of I-55 will have the greatest chance of seeing tornado warnings. Since the cells are on their own, rotation is much easier and tornadoes can spin-up if the storm turns severe. The discrete threat will range from noon to 4 p.m.
JACKSON, MS
WRBL News 3

WATCH: Storm damage in Early County

EARLY COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A severe storm that passed through the Wiregrass touched down just on the other side of the state line in Georgia. More News from WRBL In the town of Centerville south of Damascus Hilton Road on Three Notch Road in Early County, the area received extensive damage from a possible […]
EARLY COUNTY, GA
FOX Carolina

CAUGHT ON CAM: Tornado in Allendale County, SC

The South Carolina House had a moment of silence on Wednesday to honor the victim and community after the deadly Tanglewood Middle School shooting. Grace Runkel has the details. Zachary Hughes bond hearing (Full hearing) Updated: 2 hours ago. Zachary Hughes bond hearing (Full hearing) Southern Living names Greenville South's...
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fairfax, SC
County
Allendale County, SC
City
Allendale, SC
Metro News

Winter Storm Warning covers most of state

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The National Weather Service has placed most of West Virginia under a winter storm warning beginning early Saturday morning with several inches of snow expected. The warned area stretches from Sistersville in Tyler County south to Beckley in Raleigh County and from Huntington through the Kanawha...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WJCL

Video: Deadly tornado spotted in Pembroke

PEMBROKE, Ga. — Officials sayat least one person has died after a tornado hit Pembroke Tuesday night. The above video shared with WJCL shows the tornado moving through Pembroke as sirens can be heard in the background.
PEMBROKE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Shelter#Tornado#Service Animals#Extreme Weather#Redcrosssc#Scemd
WRBL News 3

VIDEO: Tornado hits Ellabell neighborhood

ELLABELL, Ga. (WSAV) – A storm system brought a tornado and baseball-sized hail to Bryan County Thursday evening. A WSAV viewer captured a video of a funnel cloud in Ellabell’s Brewton Acres neighborhood off of Wilma Edwards Road. Large hail up to 2.75 inches in size has also been reported in the county. No word […]
ELLABELL, GA
News19 WLTX

SC couple trapped in high winds in their truck as tornado moves through county

ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina couple had a harrowing experience as they got caught in high winds as a massive tornado was moving through the county Tuesday. The video was taken by Stephanie Cochran as she was heading home with her husband Marc in the town of Ulmer in Allendale County. As they driving down Highway 300 at Mathis Farms the winds began to rapidly pick up.
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
WIS
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Facebook
WSAV News 3

PHOTOS: Pembroke tornado damage

PEMBROKE, Ga. (WSAV) – Bryan County officials had a chance Wednesday to survey the damage left behind by a deadly tornado. The storm system ripped through Pembroke and surrounding areas Tuesday evening, leaving a woman dead and others injured. Aerial views Damaged homes, buildings Bryan County Courthouse Recreation center Gov. Brian Kemp visits
PEMBROKE, GA
WRBL News 3

Damage reported after tornadoes touch down in Pike/Montgomery Co.

(WDHN) — According to the National Weather Service, two possible tornadoes formed in northern Pike County and the Montgomery County areas. Tree damage along Pike County Road 1132 north of Ansley has caused police to block off roads in northern Pike County. Northern Pike and southern Montgomery County have also seen the damage with the […]
PIKE COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Allendale, Charleston, Dorchester, Hampton, Inland Berkeley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-14 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Allendale; Charleston; Dorchester; Hampton; Inland Berkeley; Inland Colleton; Inland Jasper; Tidal Berkeley FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 possible. * WHERE...Portions of southeast South Carolina and southeast Georgia. * WHEN...From late tonight through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy