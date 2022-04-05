ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Potential No. 1 pick Jabari Smith Jr. declares for 2022 NBA draft

By Cody Taylor
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3621Aa_0f0c1LZa00
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith Jr. on Tuesday announced that he will declare for the 2022 NBA draft and forgo his remaining collegiate eligibility.

Smith, who was voted a consensus All-American, averaged 16.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, two assists, 1.1 steals and one blocked shot on 42% shooting from 3-point range. He set the Auburn single-season freshman record for points (576) and 3-pointers (79).

He was also named the SEC Freshman of the Year.

The 6-foot-10 standout is in the conversation to become the No. 1 pick this year. He has impressed as a player who can create for himself and shoot from all over the court. He has also shown he can push the break on his own and projects to fit perfectly at the next level.

The decision to enter the NBA draft was likely a foregone conclusion for Smith. He established himself as one of the top players in the country and performed at a high level all season long and will be one of the first players off the board this year.

The 2022 NBA draft will take place on June 23.

This post originally appeared on Rookie Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kennedy Chandler declares for 2022 NBA draft

Freshman guard Kennedy Chandler appeared in 34 games for the Vols during the 2021-22 season. It will likely be his only season wearing the Tennessee uniform. The 6-foot, 170-pound Chandler declared for the 2022 NBA draft. “This decision was tough, honestly,” Chandler said on ESPN’s “NBA Today.” “I had talked...
NBA
NBC Sports

Young carves Wizards' defense, outshines Porzingis in Hawks W

The Washington Wizards lost to the Hawks 118-103 in Atlanta on Wednesday night. Here are five observations from what went down... As the Wizards are playing out the string of their season, eliminated from postseason play, they got a glimpse on Wednesday night of one of the last teams to qualify for the play-in tournament in the East, the Atlanta Hawks. It was a reminder of how strong and unusually deep the conference has become.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
Auburn, AL
Basketball
Auburn, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Basketball
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Wizards just challenged the Knicks to a tank-off for the 10th slot in the NBA Draft lottery

There might not be a better argument for the NBA season being too long than what’s about to happen in Washington, D.C. tonight when the Wizards play the Knicks. You know how, toward the end of the year, there are always playoff teams jostling for position in the standings? Certain teams want to play other teams once the year starts, so they’ll either make a big push or care…slightly less about the game they’re about to play.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

Los Angeles Lakers Have Waived A Veteran Player

Now that they’re officially eliminated from playoff contention, the Los Angeles Lakers are looking ahead to next year. Per Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times, the team is clearing a roster slot by waiving Trevor Ariza. Playing for his 10th NBA team, the well-traveled forward averaged 4.0 points...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jabari Smith
The Spun

Former Minnesota Vikings Star Died On Tuesday

The Minnesota Vikings confirmed this afternoon that former defensive tackle Doug Sutherland passed away earlier today. He was 73. A 14th-round pick of the New Orleans Saints in 1970, Sutherland was traded to the Vikings the following year. He lasted 10 seasons in purple before finishing his career with the Seattle Seahawks in 1981.
NFL
The Spun

Tiger Woods Had Telling Comment After First Round At The Masters

Just over a year since he was involved in a horrifying car accident, Tiger Woods made his long-awaited return to competitive golf with a stunning first-round 71 at the 2022 Masters on Thursday. Though he finished the day at Augusta National with a 1-under score, the international golf superstar wasn’t...
GOLF
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Star, NFL Hall Of Famer Has Died At 76

On Thursday night, the football world mourned the loss of a Hall of Fame offensive lineman. Rayfield Wright, who starred for the Dallas Cowboys for years, passed away today after suffering from a severe seizure several days ago, according to a statement from the NFL Hall of Fame. He was 76 years old.
DALLAS, TX
fadeawayworld.net

Frank Vogel Says LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, And Anthony Davis Will Play In Lakers Final Home Game: “We Do Realize It’s Fan Appreciation Day. We’re Going To Make Sure They Feel Appreciated.”

The 2021-22 NBA season has been beyond disappointing for the Los Angeles Lakers. They were considered one of the favorites to win the 2022 NBA Championship before the season began. But with the playoffs right around the corner, the Purple & Gold have officially been eliminated from the race. Even...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Auburn Tigers#All American
FanSided

A new team just entered the Tyrann Mathieu sweepstakes

The New Orleans Saints are now facing some competition to try and land the services of star safety Tyrann Mathieu. Standout safety Tyrann Mathieu is still looking for a new home. Despite Frank Clark hoping a return to the Kansas City Chiefs will go down, that’s a long shot and other organizations are working to get him to sign.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Steve Lavin set to land new head coaching job

Former UCLA and St. John’s head coach Steve Lavin is reportedly poised to take his first head coaching job in seven years. Lavin is in negotiations to become the new head coach at San Diego, according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports. Rothstein says the two sides are working on the final terms of an agreement, which could come soon.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC Sports

Dan Campbell: Dolphins had a player who practiced every day reeking of alcohol

Lions coach Dan Campbell offered a vivid example of how much the NFL is willing to tolerate from a player if he helps his team win. Campbell described a time during his tenure with the Dolphins when the team had a player who routinely showed up to practice after drinking, but he said the Dolphins accepted it because of the player’s production.
MIAMI, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Miles Bridges the first recipient of the Charlotte Hornets' Rick Bonnell Award

This year, the Charlotte Hornets are introducing the Rick Bonnell Award, created in honor of longtime Charlotte Observer beat writer for the Hornets who passed away suddenly in 2021. The award will be annually to the Hornets player who best represents himself and the franchise with his interactions with the media. Miles Bridges will be the inaugural recipient of this award.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Did LeBron James jinx himself with an April Fools Day joke?

Remember when everyone laughed at, and not with, LeBron James for a lame April Fools Day joke that fooled absolutely no one?. Last Friday afternoon, James tweeted that he was officially out for the season after missing two straight games with an ankle injury. The Los Angeles Lakers were already trending towards missing the playoffs — which became official Tuesday — so it might’ve been believable if not for one thing: it was April 1. Everyone’s antennas were already prepared for this type of stuff, so nobody believed him.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Kristaps Porzingis Among Wizards Out Vs. Knicks on Friday Night

Kristaps Porzingis will not play for the Wizards on Friday night (knee maintenance). The big man has suited up in just 17 games since the February trade that brought him to Washington. Kyle Kuzma will miss the contest vs. the Knicks with left knee tendinitis. It’s possible that Kuzma’s season...
WASHINGTON, DC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

94K+
Followers
141K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy