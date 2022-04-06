ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Need a reminder you are loved? This Topeka woman has you covered

KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sO7oZ_0f0c1Arb00

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka woman is helping raise people’s spirits through a simple, yet touching concept.

Carol Myers is the creator of the “Spreading Love” project, which is focused on making sure people feel loved and appreciated by giving away small hearts. The hearts have been knitted and crocheted by volunteers and pinned with a tag that reads, “You are Loved!” These notes of love are given to residents in nursing homes, students in local schools, hospital personnel and others. All for the purpose of ensuring those who need a reminder of the project’s message hear it loud and clear.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ofv9Z_0f0c1Arb00

“Everybody deserves to feel loved,” Myers said.

Topeka rapper T-Rell nominated for XXL’s ‘Freshman Class’

For the past year, Myers has been creating these small hearts and leaving them in public spots where others might find them and take them home. However, she stepped up the project this past January by recruiting volunteers to help make more hearts and spread the love to those who need them most.

She was inspired to start the project after hearing of another person doing something similar in England, Myers said. She added that she started the project due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other current events that have brought people down.

Myers went on to say that there are currently about 20 people who contribute to the project by donating materials and creating hearts. If you’d like to participate, materials and hearts can be dropped off at the Yak ‘n Yarn in the Fairlawn Plaza Mall. To learn more about the project, reach out to Myers at cbmyers2@att.net or check out her Facebook post on Spreading Love here .

Woman in Mind opens Thursday at WRHS Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT News

Beloved pet’s ashes stolen in Topeka charity van theft

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Midwest charity group’s search for various treasured things they lost with a stolen car has had some success two months later. On Feb. 1, someone broke into and stole a van containing charity items for homeless people in Topeka, according to two members with nonprofit Operation Fetch. The van contained things […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Why is the Kansas River turning red?

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas River will turn red soon, but the City of Topeka says there’s no reason to panic. According to a Facebook post, scientists with the U.S. Geological Survey and other partners injected a harmless, bright red fluorescent dye into the Kansas River near the cities of of Rossville and Topeka from […]
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Topeka, KS
Society
Local
Kansas Society
City
Home, KS
City
Topeka, KS
KSNT News

Topeka finishes cleaning up ‘Tent City’

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The City of Topeka has finished its clean-up efforts at a large homeless camp as of Wednesday. The city began to clear out “Tent City” on Tuesday for public health and safety reasons. City of Topeka Director of Communications, Gretchen Spiker, said that the homeless who were located on the property would […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka’s White Lakes Mall split in half by demolition

TOPEKA (KSNT) – As demolition on the White Lakes Center has nearly reached the one-month mark, the abandoned Topeka mall is now split in half. Building owner KDL, Inc.’s contractor, McPherson Wrecking, started demolishing the mall on March 8, around 15 years since the former hub for Topeka business lost its last tenants. KSNT 27 […]
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Xxl
Upworthy

Family posts a very chill note to neighbors explaining why their dog is on the roof

Reddit This article originally appeared on 12.05.18. If you were taking a stroll through a quiet neighborhood and happened to catch a glance of this majestic sight, you might bat an eye. You might do a double take. If you were (somewhat understandably) concerned about this surprising roof-dog's welfare, you might even approach the homeowners to tell them, "Uh, I'm not sure if you know...but there's a...dog...on your ROOF."
PETS
KSNT News

Truck crashes into Topeka home before firearm stolen

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A 46-year-old man is in custody after running his tow truck into a home and stealing a gun Tuesday night, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office. James Meredith, 46, drove a 1995 Chevrolet Kodiak truck into a home in the 3800 block of North Kansas Avenue, causing significant damage. The […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Do you catch carp in Kansas? KDWP wants to hear from you

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks has released a survey to the public to help determine angler behavior and opinions regarding recreational fishing for common carp. The KDWP says the information gathered from the survey may be used to help determine the feasibility and impacts of managing common carp for recreational […]
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Facebook
KSNT News

Child ‘accidentally’ shot in Junction City

JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – A 9-year-old child was shot Tuesday after Junction City police said he and his brother found a gun. The Junction City Police Department sent officers around 7 p.m. to 2007 North Wind Drive on a report of shots fired. When they arrived, JCPD said they found a 9-year-old boy suffering from […]
JUNCTION CITY, KS
KSNT News

Search on for missing bag with $2,000 of gear inside

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The search is on for a missing catcher’s bag from Seaman High School’s baseball team. According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call from administrators at Seaman High School requesting help locating a missing catcher’s bag that fell out on the road on Wednesday somewhere on the route from […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Topeka bridge crash sends 4 to hospital

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Shawnee County Dispatch confirmed that the southbound lanes on the Topeka Bridge have been closed due to a crash just after 1 p.m. Thursday. Only the northbound lanes remain open, according to Topeka police. Officers on scene tell 27 News that four people were sent to the hospital with injuries because of […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy