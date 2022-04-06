Track Summary from Tuesday, April 5th
(Clarinda) St. Albert and Clarinda were winners in a two division girls meet at Clarinda on Tuesday. Runner-up honors went to Essex and Atlantic. Click HERE for a recap of the meet.
The Riverside girls won their home meet. The Lady Dawgs won six events and broke three meet records on their way to the team title. CAM was 7th Griswold 10th, and AHSTW 13th. Full results from Riverside: Riverside Lady Dawgs Invitational Results
Coming out on top at Panorama were the ACGC boys and Mount Ayr girls. The Chargers boys tallied 139 points. The ACGC girls placed 8th with 50 points. Full results from Panorama: kip janvrin 4.5.22 results
At Sergeant Bluff-Luton the LeMars boys and Glenwood girls won championships as a team. The Harlan boys finished 4th with 71 points. Full results from Sergeant Bluff-Luton can be found HERE
Harlan Boys Top Performers
(4th place at Sergeant Bluff-Luton)
2nd Place
Will Neuharth, 100
Connor Frame, 200
Connor Frame, Long Jump
4X200 (Lukas Francis, Jacob Birch, Connor Frame, Will Neuharth)
3rd Place
Distance Medley (Brenden Eggerss, Bryce Van Baale, Will Arkfeld, Tyler Shelton)
Gunner Schmitz, Shot Put
ACGC Boys Top Performers
(Team champs at Panorama)
1st Place
Cael Hoing, Discus
Justin Reinhart, 3200
Trevin Suhr, 1600
Austin Kunkle, 200
Austin Kunkle, 100
4X100 (Brock Littler, Charlie Crawford, Cayden Jensen, Austin Kunkle)
Distance Medley (Austin Kunkle, Cayden Jensen, Charlie Crawford, Trevin Suhr)
2nd Place
Andrew Mahaffey, 3200
Justin Reinhart, 1600
Trevin Suhr, 800
Cayden Jensen, 200
3rd Place
Cael Hoing, Shot Put
4X800 (Kaden Thompson, Bo Arrasmith, Jarrett McClain, Gavin Sloss)
4th Place
Payton Jacobe, Shot Put
Lance Bunde, High Jump
Charlie Crawford, 100
Zander Kenyon, 110 Highs
Shuttle Hurdle (Anthony Solorzano, Dawson Muller, Hogan Grubbs, Zander Kenyon)
ACGC Girls Top Performers
(8th at Panoram)
1st Place
Chloe Largent, High Jump
Ava Campbell, 800
2nd Place
Shuttle Hurdle (Sophie Dorsey, Jenna Rowley, Hayden Coffman, Saige O’Brien)
Distance Medley (Sophie Dorsey, Emilee Sargent, Anaston Benson, Ava Campbell)
3rd Place
4X800 (Hayden Coffman, Katelyn Schafer, Adalyn Benson, Ava Campbell)
4th Place
Sophie Dorsey, 100M Hurdles
Riverside Girls Top Performers
(Team champs at Riverside)
1st Place
Veronica Andrusyshyn, 100
Veronica Andrusyshyn, 100M Hurdles
Lydia Erickson, 200
Lydia Erickson, 400
4X100 (Veronica Andrusyshyn, Mack Olmstead-Mitchell, Ayla Richardson, Elle Murray)
4X400 (Macy Woods, Elly Henderson, Veronica Schechinger, Carly Henderson)
2nd Place
Elly Henderson, 800
4X800 (Carly Henderson, Elly Henderson, Macy Woods, Veronica Schechinger)
Sprint Medley (Veronica Andrusyshyn, Emma Gordon, Izzy Bluml, Lydia Erickson)
Distance Medley (Elle Murray, Emma Gordon, Izzy Bluml, Carly Henderson)
3rd Place
Macy Woods, 400
Macy Woods, Long Jump
4th Place
Becca Cody, 3000
CAM Girls Top Performers
(7th place at Riverside)
1st Place
Mallory Behnken, Shot Put
2nd Place
Jenna Wheatley, 100
Mallory Behnken, Discus
3rd Place
Emma Follmann, High Jump
4X100 (Nova Wheatley, Abby Follmann, Raelyn Lund, Jenna Wheatley)
Shuttle Hurdle (Breeanna Bower, Nova Wheatley, Maddie Holtz, Abby Follmann)
5th Place
Jenna Wheatley, 200
Carley Dennis, 3000
Griswold Girls Top Performers
(Tied for 10th at Riverside)
1st Place
Paige Luft, Discus
4th Place
Shuttle Hurdle
5th Place
Paige Luft, Shot Put
6th Place
Dakota Reynolds, 3000
4X200
7th Place
Erynn Peterson, 100
4X400
Sprint Medley
AHSTW Girls Top Performers
(13th place at Riverside)
3rd Place
Rylie Knop, 3000
5th Place
4X200 (Brooklyn Buck, Loralei Wahling, Kaleah Guyer, Gracyn Partlow)
4X400 (Brooklyn Buck, Delaney Goshorn, Loralei Wahling, Gracyn Partlow)
Comments / 0