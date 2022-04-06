Track Summary from Tuesday, April 5th

(Clarinda) St. Albert and Clarinda were winners in a two division girls meet at Clarinda on Tuesday. Runner-up honors went to Essex and Atlantic. Click HERE for a recap of the meet.

The Riverside girls won their home meet. The Lady Dawgs won six events and broke three meet records on their way to the team title. CAM was 7th Griswold 10th, and AHSTW 13th. Full results from Riverside: Riverside Lady Dawgs Invitational Results

Coming out on top at Panorama were the ACGC boys and Mount Ayr girls. The Chargers boys tallied 139 points. The ACGC girls placed 8th with 50 points. Full results from Panorama: kip janvrin 4.5.22 results

At Sergeant Bluff-Luton the LeMars boys and Glenwood girls won championships as a team. The Harlan boys finished 4th with 71 points. Full results from Sergeant Bluff-Luton can be found HERE

Harlan Boys Top Performers

(4th place at Sergeant Bluff-Luton)

2nd Place

Will Neuharth, 100

Connor Frame, 200

Connor Frame, Long Jump

4X200 (Lukas Francis, Jacob Birch, Connor Frame, Will Neuharth)

3rd Place

Distance Medley (Brenden Eggerss, Bryce Van Baale, Will Arkfeld, Tyler Shelton)

Gunner Schmitz, Shot Put

ACGC Boys Top Performers

(Team champs at Panorama)

1st Place

Cael Hoing, Discus

Justin Reinhart, 3200

Trevin Suhr, 1600

Austin Kunkle, 200

Austin Kunkle, 100

4X100 (Brock Littler, Charlie Crawford, Cayden Jensen, Austin Kunkle)

Distance Medley (Austin Kunkle, Cayden Jensen, Charlie Crawford, Trevin Suhr)

2nd Place

Andrew Mahaffey, 3200

Justin Reinhart, 1600

Trevin Suhr, 800

Cayden Jensen, 200

3rd Place

Cael Hoing, Shot Put

4X800 (Kaden Thompson, Bo Arrasmith, Jarrett McClain, Gavin Sloss)

4th Place

Payton Jacobe, Shot Put

Lance Bunde, High Jump

Charlie Crawford, 100

Zander Kenyon, 110 Highs

Shuttle Hurdle (Anthony Solorzano, Dawson Muller, Hogan Grubbs, Zander Kenyon)

ACGC Girls Top Performers

(8th at Panoram)

1st Place

Chloe Largent, High Jump

Ava Campbell, 800

2nd Place

Shuttle Hurdle (Sophie Dorsey, Jenna Rowley, Hayden Coffman, Saige O’Brien)

Distance Medley (Sophie Dorsey, Emilee Sargent, Anaston Benson, Ava Campbell)

3rd Place

4X800 (Hayden Coffman, Katelyn Schafer, Adalyn Benson, Ava Campbell)

4th Place

Sophie Dorsey, 100M Hurdles

Riverside Girls Top Performers

(Team champs at Riverside)

1st Place

Veronica Andrusyshyn, 100

Veronica Andrusyshyn, 100M Hurdles

Lydia Erickson, 200

Lydia Erickson, 400

4X100 (Veronica Andrusyshyn, Mack Olmstead-Mitchell, Ayla Richardson, Elle Murray)

4X400 (Macy Woods, Elly Henderson, Veronica Schechinger, Carly Henderson)

2nd Place

Elly Henderson, 800

4X800 (Carly Henderson, Elly Henderson, Macy Woods, Veronica Schechinger)

Sprint Medley (Veronica Andrusyshyn, Emma Gordon, Izzy Bluml, Lydia Erickson)

Distance Medley (Elle Murray, Emma Gordon, Izzy Bluml, Carly Henderson)

3rd Place

Macy Woods, 400

Macy Woods, Long Jump

4th Place

Becca Cody, 3000

CAM Girls Top Performers

(7th place at Riverside)

1st Place

Mallory Behnken, Shot Put

2nd Place

Jenna Wheatley, 100

Mallory Behnken, Discus

3rd Place

Emma Follmann, High Jump

4X100 (Nova Wheatley, Abby Follmann, Raelyn Lund, Jenna Wheatley)

Shuttle Hurdle (Breeanna Bower, Nova Wheatley, Maddie Holtz, Abby Follmann)

5th Place

Jenna Wheatley, 200

Carley Dennis, 3000

Griswold Girls Top Performers

(Tied for 10th at Riverside)

1st Place

Paige Luft, Discus

4th Place

Shuttle Hurdle

5th Place

Paige Luft, Shot Put

6th Place

Dakota Reynolds, 3000

4X200

7th Place

Erynn Peterson, 100

4X400

Sprint Medley

AHSTW Girls Top Performers

(13th place at Riverside)

3rd Place

Rylie Knop, 3000

5th Place

4X200 (Brooklyn Buck, Loralei Wahling, Kaleah Guyer, Gracyn Partlow)

4X400 (Brooklyn Buck, Delaney Goshorn, Loralei Wahling, Gracyn Partlow)