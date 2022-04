Since directing the overwhelmingly popular and emotional film Call Me By Your Name, Luca Guadagnino is set to get behind the camera for the upcoming film Challengers, starring Zendaya and tapping fashion designer Jonathan Anderson to design the costumes for the new movie, which is set in the world of professional tennis. The Euphoria actor is set to play the role of Tashi, an ex-player who has now coached her husband into the perfect player. Eventually, her husband is forced to play against Zendaya’s character’s former flame and childhood friend, sparking a complicated and very queer love triangle.

