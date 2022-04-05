Road reopens in Greenup County after log truck loses its load

Paducah, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – Troopers with Kentucky State Police (KSP), Post 1 are currently searching for a McCracken County inmate who walked away from work release detail in Lone Oak. Clifton O. Crumble, described as a 30-year-old male, approximately 5′ 11″ tall and weighing approximately 172 pounds with brown eyes and black hair, was last seen at the Mt. Keton Cemetery at approximately 2:20 p.m. CST on April 7, 2022. According to KSP, Crumble was last seen wearing blue pants and a tan t-shirt as well as a tan jacket. Crumble is believed to have walked away from the work detail at the cemetery on foot in an unknown direction of travel.
Comments / 0