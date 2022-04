FAIRBURY — St. Thomas More scored in each of the first six innings and left town with a 10-7 Illini Prairie Conference baseball victory over Prairie Central Thursday. The Sabers scored single runs in five those frames, but pushed across five in the third for the difference. St. Thomas More led 2-0 when the Hawks came to bat in the bottom of the inning. ...

FAIRBURY, IL ・ 16 MINUTES AGO