Dallas, TX

Bexar Teen Killed by Unknown Shooter, Dallas PD

By Brandi Smith
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDallas Police say a teenager is dead following a shooting that took place Monday evening. On April 4 at approximately 7:41 p.m., officers...

www.nbcdfw.com

San Angelo LIVE!

No.1 Most Wanted Murdering Gang Member Arrested in Dallas

AUSTIN – The No. 1 Most Wanted person on Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List is back in custody following his arrest on March 23 in Dallas. No Crime Stoppers reward will be paid. Royneco Tiun Harris, 42, of Dallas, is affiliated with the 65 Groveside gang. He was arrested in Dallas by Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Special Agents assigned to the North Texas Anti-Gang (TAG) Center. The Texas Highway Patrol, Dallas Police Department and members of the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force assisted in Harris’ arrest. Harris had been wanted since October 2021. During his trial…
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Denton mother of slain 7-year-old, arrested, admitted trying to hide abuse

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Denton Police Department made a second arrest on April 5 in connection to the death of 7-year-old Phoenix Ho that happened on April 1. Sabrina Ho (credit: Denton Police Department) The second grader was found unconscious in the 1600 block of E. Mckinney Street. A neighbor who called 911 told authorities he was having a medical emergency. Medics arrived and took Phoenix to a local hospital where they notified officers that the child had suspicious and extensive injuries. He was pronounced deceased at the hospital. As part of their investigation, detectives interviewed the child’s mother, Sabrina Ho...
DENTON, TX
CBS DFW

Keiwone Leotis Morris Arrested, Charged With 2 Counts Capital Murder In Watauga

WATAUGA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Watauga Police Department arrested Keiwone Leotis Morris, 18, who now faces two counts of Capital Murder. Keiwone Morris (credit: Watauga Police) His charges stem from the March 12 killings of two teens, Johnny Rojas and Klodian Ramaj, found shot to death inside a car in the 5400 block Caribou Ridge Dr. Police said Morris corresponded to the victims shortly before their deaths. Rojas and Ramaj were seniors at Fossil Ridge High School in Keller ISD. A week ago Ramaj were making plans with his friend Aziza Zamora for their Spring Break trip to Houston. “He just told me he was going...
WATAUGA, TX
CBS DFW

Man Driving 157 MPH On I-20 In Fort Worth Strikes SUV, Killing 1, Injuring 2

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was arrested after he struck an SUV while driving 157 mph on I-20 in Fort Worth, killing one and injuring two others. On March 15 at about 11 p.m., Bryce Abernathy, 22, was speeding down westbound I-20 near McCart Avenue in a white Camaro when he stuck an SUV, killing the driver and injuring two passengers. (credit: Fort Worth Police Department) According to the Camaro’s control module, Abernathy was going 157 mph in a 70 mph zone. Abernathy was arrested by Fort Worth Police investigators and has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of manslaughter. Fort Worth Police reminded drivers in a statement that “reckless driving is irresponsible, egregious, and dangerous” and that they “are encouraged to exercise caution and responsibility when operating a motor vehicle.”
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

1 Killed in Overnight Shooting at Dallas Restaurant

One man is dead after a shooting at a Dallas restaurant. According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call at the Buffalo Joes Bar & Grill located at 3636 Frankford Road at approximately 12:30 a.m. Police said the victim, 38-year-old Quinton Jamel Shields, was shot multiple...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Dallas teen who crashed into house had been fatally shot, police say

DALLAS — A 16-year-old boy died after a shooting and crash in southern Dallas on Sunday afternoon, police said. Police identified the victim as Marvin Rivera. Officers had responded about 3:50 p.m. to the 1200 block of Diceman Avenue, near Cedar Crest and Kiest boulevards, where a car had crashed into a house, according to police news release.
DALLAS, TX
CBS LA

3 decomposing bodies found at Irvine home believed to be possible murder-suicide

Three decomposing bodies have been discovered at an Irvine home in what police say is a possible murder-suicide.Officers performed a welfare check at 58 Riverboat Wednesday morning and discovered the severely composed bodies inside the home that appeared to be three adults, according to Irvine police. There were no signs of forced entry into the home.Police say extended family members of the residents had reported to Canadian authorities they had been able reach the family — a father, mother, and adult son — for over a year and were concerned. The welfare check was conducted at the request of Canadian authorities.There was "indications the deaths were a domestic incident that resulted in a murder-suicide," Irvine police said.Anyone with information about the case can contact Detective Gavin Hudson at (949) 724-7168 or via email at ghudson@cityofirvine.org.
IRVINE, CA
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

1 Killed, 3 Injured in Overnight Shooting in Fort Worth

One person is dead and three more are injured after a shooting in Fort Worth on Friday morning. According to the Fort Worth Police Department, Northwest Division officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Northwest Loraine Street at approximately 12:30 a.m. Police said when officers arrived, they located an...
FORT WORTH, TX
DFW Community News

54-Year-Old Man Killed in South Dallas Shooting

One man is dead after a shooting in Dallas on Thursday. According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call in the 100 block of West Laureland Road at approximately 2:31 a.m. Police said when officers arrived, they found the victim, 54-year-old Roy Eddie Williams, on the...
DALLAS, TX
Daily Fort Worth

One person shot and killed in Sunday early morning shooting at Dallas restaurant, police

Dallas, Texas – One person was shot and killed in the Sunday early morning shooting that took place at a Dallas restaurant, the local authorities confirmed. According to the incident report, the victim in the fatal incident was identified as the 38-year-old Quinton Jamel Shields who was shot several times before he was taken to hospital for treatment where he was pronounced dead.
DALLAS, TX
WISH-TV

4 teens shot, 1 killed outside a birthday party in Houston

(CNN) — Four teenagers were shot and one was killed early Sunday morning after a fight broke out in a parking lot outside a 16th birthday party in Texas. Police responded to a Houston production studio around midnight Saturday after multiple people were involved in a dispute which escalated into gunfire among the group, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted.
HOUSTON, TX
The Independent

Texas jury awards $10M to family of man killed by deputies

A federal jury in San Antonio has awarded more than $10 million to the family a man who was fatally shot by two deputies in 2015 while he had his arms raised.Video showed that Gilbert Flores, 41, had his arms up and held a knife when he was killed by the Bexar County sheriff's deputies.A grand jury in 2015 declined to indict the deputies, Greg Vasquez and Robert Sanchez, on criminal charges. Flores' family filed a civil lawsuit and the jury on Thursday found the two deputies violated Flores' constitutional rights, the San Antonio Express-News reported.According to testimony, Flores'...
CBS DFW

1 dead after road rage shooting in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- One person is dead following a road rage shooting in Fort Worth Wednesday, police said.On April 6, officers were sent to a shooting call on the 1400 block of South Freeway Service Road.When they arrived, police found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. Officers said they also located another man who remained at the scene.Detectives determined there was a road rage incident between the victim and suspect just before the shooting on I-35.The victim -- who has not been identified at this time -- was taken to a nearby hospital but did not survive his injuries, police said.No arrest has been made at this time and this investigation remains ongoing.
FORT WORTH, TX

