ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petaluma, CA

Petaluma school graffiti investigated as hate crime

By COLIN ATAGI THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
The Press Democrat
The Press Democrat
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TVUpO_0f0bzt2Y00

Elementary school vandalism involving a Petaluma boy is being investigated as a hate crime, police said Tuesday.

The boy is accused of using permanent marker to write a message on Meadow Elementary School’s handball court wall Monday evening, according to the Petaluma Police Department.

Lt. Nick McGowan said the message was derogatory toward Black people and written in letters that were about 3 or 4 inches long.

A witness reported the vandalism about 5:45 p.m. Monday. He told dispatchers three juveniles were near the handball court and one of them wrote the message, police said.

Officers detained the boy, who was issued a citation before being released to his parents.

He’s in his early teens and his name wasn’t released because of his age.

McGowan said school staff later removed the message.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi

Comments / 0

Related
The Oregonian

Cleveland High School vandalized with hate messages in graffiti

Portland’s Cleveland High School was vandalized with hate speech graffiti over the weekend, according to an email sent to students, staff and families by Principal Jo Ann Wadkins. Sometime between Saturday night and Sunday afternoon, the school’s front doors, gym doors, first floor windows and the stadium’s track, benches...
PORTLAND, OR
FOX40

Racist graffiti found at SCUSD high school

ROSEMONT, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento City Unified School District is investigating after racist graffiti was left in a high school hallway. SCUSD officials said as the school day was coming to an end Tuesday at Rosemont High School, racist graffiti was discovered in a second-floor hallway. The vandalism was cleaned up and district officials […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
click orlando

School shooting threat found in graffiti near Timber Creek High prompts alert, investigation

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Graffiti threatening a shooting at an Orange County high school has prompted a sheriff’s investigation, officials said on Monday. The graffiti, which also included swastikas and “KKK,” was found Sunday afternoon on a community clubhouse in the 2500 block of Wild Tamarind Boulevard near Timber Creek High School, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
People

Couple Who Were Planning Summer Wedding Killed by Driver in Chase: 'They Both Loved Each Other So Much'

A couple in the midst of planning their summer wedding were killed in California early Saturday morning after their car was struck during a police chase. Aaron McDonald, 31, and Irene Jaramillo, 30, were on their way home from a party when their vehicle was hit by a suspected DUI driver, reported KACB. According to a GoFundMe created for their families, the party was a celebration of Jaramillo's birthday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Petaluma, CA
Petaluma, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
insideedition.com

Teen Who Cops Say Drove 151 MPH Killing Six People in Crash Is Busted

A teen driver has been arrested four months after six people lost their lives in a car crash in which cops say the driver was going over 150 miles an hour on a Florida road. Noah Galle, who was 17 at the time of the crash and now 18, was arrested Wednesday by Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Following his arrest for the January incident, cops posted the announcement and his mugshot on Twitter.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
CBS LA

3 decomposing bodies found at Irvine home believed to be possible murder-suicide

Three decomposing bodies have been discovered at an Irvine home in what police say is a possible murder-suicide.Officers performed a welfare check at 58 Riverboat Wednesday morning and discovered the severely composed bodies inside the home that appeared to be three adults, according to Irvine police. There were no signs of forced entry into the home.Police say extended family members of the residents had reported to Canadian authorities they had been able reach the family — a father, mother, and adult son — for over a year and were concerned. The welfare check was conducted at the request of Canadian authorities.There was "indications the deaths were a domestic incident that resulted in a murder-suicide," Irvine police said.Anyone with information about the case can contact Detective Gavin Hudson at (949) 724-7168 or via email at ghudson@cityofirvine.org.
IRVINE, CA
The Independent

Family demand teens be tried as adults for dragging woman to death by her arm in carjacking

The family of a 73-year-old woman killed during a carjacking are demanding that the Louisiana teens accused of killing her are tried as adults. According to 4WWL, the four teens are facing juvenile murder charges, but the family members of Linda Frickey, who was killed in the carjacking, met with District Attorney Jason Williams to convince him to transfer the teens to state court where they could be tried as adults. “Personally, we want them all as adults. But we have to go through the justice system," Kathy Richard, Ms Frickey’s sister-in-law, told the broadcaster. “We were reassured that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hate Crime#Black People#Vandalism#Graffiti#Police#Petaluma School
KRON4 News

Police recover hundreds of dollars in stolen goods

VACAVILLE (KRON) – After a local clothing store contacted police Sunday, alleging three women stole over $300 in merchandise before fleeing westbound on Interstate 89, “officers were determined to not let this theft go unnoticed,” according to a Facebook post from the Vacaville Police Department. “Armed with an accurate license plate and vehicle description, officers […]
VACAVILLE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
KRON4 News

Two killed at San Francisco playground: police

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police are investigating a shooting in the Ingleside District that happened late Sunday afternoon, the San Francisco Police Department said in a tweet. The shooting happened at Alice Chalmers Playground after 4:30 p.m. The department reported multiple people shot. Late Sunday, the SFPD announced two of four shooting victims had died. […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Woman arrested after bank robbery in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — One woman was arrested on Wednesday after being the suspect of a bank robbery in Santa Rosa, police announced in a Nixle alert. Police said the robbery happened on Tuesday around noon at a Chase Bank on 2300 Sonoma Ave. A female suspect identified as 42-year-old Elise Miller who is […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
The Press Democrat

The Press Democrat

Santa Rosa, CA
3K+
Followers
324
Post
407K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Press Democrat

Comments / 0

Community Policy