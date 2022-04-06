ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Rapids, MI

Big Rapids soccer team blanks Ludington 3-0 in season opener

By John Raffel
The Pioneer
The Pioneer
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lkJl7_0f0bzWvx00
Big Rapids' Julia Waltz takes the ball down the field against Ludington on Tuesday. (Pioneer photo/John Raffel)

BIG RAPIDS – It was an extremely cold night for a soccer match.

But a 3-0 victory for the Big Rapids Cardinals over Division 2 power Ludington at Cardinal Stadium on Tuesday gave BR fans a mighty warm feeling.

Junior Kyra Couch had two goals and sophomore Ella Tucci added one off a corner kick from the defensive position to lead the host team, coming off a 2021 season in which they advanced to the state semifinals.

It was 2-0 at halftime.

Couch, who scored a goal last season in Big Rapids’  championship game, scored a goal in each half.

“My first goal was right-footed,” Couch said. “I’m not sure how it got set up. I think I just got a lucky shot off it. It was in the lower right corner. For my second goal, Jenna (Williams) went to shoot it but the goalie didn’t have a handle on it and I was there to shoot it in.

“It was a good game. We stuck together. We didn’t give in to a Division 2 school and we played our hearts out.”

Tucci agreed.

“I’m a centerback and I take corner kicks for the team,” she said ‘I’ve been practicing my 30- to 40-yard kick all summer to prepare. I got up, set my shot where I wanted it, and it worked.”

Ludington “is always a powerhouse,” Ray said. “They’re a Division 2 school. I thought they played great today. We set the tone early as far as being aggressive on passes and creating scoring opportunities.

“For the first-game of the season, we had cramp issues, quite a lot of leg cramps. They say it’s due to hydration and cold and all types of good stuff. Our defensive line was very strong back there. Ella Tucci spent a lot of time during the off season and it shows.”

Emma Balahoski was the Big Rapids keeper.

“We put Couch up top and with her speed and athleticism, it showed with two goals today,” Ray said. “Overall it was a great performance all the way around. We tried to stick to the game plan and tried to really push communication on both parts and listening and I think we executed our game plan. They came out and played really well.”

Big Rapids is home on Thursday against Cadillac.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Big Rapids, MI
Ludington, MI
Sports
Big Rapids, MI
Sports
City
Cadillac, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Ludington, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Big Rapids Cardinals#Br
MassLive.com

Westfield boys volleyball team sweeps Agawam to stay unbeaten

AGAWAM – The Westfield High School boys volleyball team is just four games into the regular season but the Bombers already appear to be rounding into midseason form. Westfield exploded onto Agawam’s home court Wednesday night with two straight dominating sets of volleyball between two unbeatens and then pulled away midway through the third set to sweep the Brownies, 25-13, 25-16, 25-16.
AGAWAM, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
The Pioneer

The Pioneer

Big Rapids, MI
343
Followers
508
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pioneer, founded in 1862, has strong emphasis on community journalism with complete coverage of schools, government, courts and news of general interest. Complete local sports coverage is featured, as well as coverage of Ferris State University athletics.

 https://www.bigrapidsnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy