Big Rapids soccer team blanks Ludington 3-0 in season opener

Big Rapids' Julia Waltz takes the ball down the field against Ludington on Tuesday. (Pioneer photo/John Raffel)

BIG RAPIDS – It was an extremely cold night for a soccer match.

But a 3-0 victory for the Big Rapids Cardinals over Division 2 power Ludington at Cardinal Stadium on Tuesday gave BR fans a mighty warm feeling.

Junior Kyra Couch had two goals and sophomore Ella Tucci added one off a corner kick from the defensive position to lead the host team, coming off a 2021 season in which they advanced to the state semifinals.

It was 2-0 at halftime.

Couch, who scored a goal last season in Big Rapids’ championship game, scored a goal in each half.

“My first goal was right-footed,” Couch said. “I’m not sure how it got set up. I think I just got a lucky shot off it. It was in the lower right corner. For my second goal, Jenna (Williams) went to shoot it but the goalie didn’t have a handle on it and I was there to shoot it in.

“It was a good game. We stuck together. We didn’t give in to a Division 2 school and we played our hearts out.”

Tucci agreed.

“I’m a centerback and I take corner kicks for the team,” she said ‘I’ve been practicing my 30- to 40-yard kick all summer to prepare. I got up, set my shot where I wanted it, and it worked.”

Ludington “is always a powerhouse,” Ray said. “They’re a Division 2 school. I thought they played great today. We set the tone early as far as being aggressive on passes and creating scoring opportunities.

“For the first-game of the season, we had cramp issues, quite a lot of leg cramps. They say it’s due to hydration and cold and all types of good stuff. Our defensive line was very strong back there. Ella Tucci spent a lot of time during the off season and it shows.”

Emma Balahoski was the Big Rapids keeper.

“We put Couch up top and with her speed and athleticism, it showed with two goals today,” Ray said. “Overall it was a great performance all the way around. We tried to stick to the game plan and tried to really push communication on both parts and listening and I think we executed our game plan. They came out and played really well.”

Big Rapids is home on Thursday against Cadillac.