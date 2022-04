The Miami Heat (52-28) take on the Atlanta Hawks (42-38) on April 8, 2022. The Heat are favored by 2.5 points against the Hawks. The matchup's over/under is set at 229. The Heat defeated the Hornets 144-115 and covered the spread as 4.5-point favorites, while going over the 225.5 point total in their last outing on Tuesday. Tyler Herro totaled a team-high 35 points in the victory. In the Hawks' most recent game on Wednesday, Trae Young scored a team-high 30 points on the way to a 118-103 victory over the Wizards. They were favored by 10.5 points and covered the spread, and the teams combined to score 221 points to go under the 235 point total.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 11 HOURS AGO