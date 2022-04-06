Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central St. Louis, Koochiching, North Cass, North Itasca by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-10 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Central and East Adams and Arapahoe Counties; Logan County; Morgan County; Phillips County; Sedgwick County; Washington County Very dry conditions combined with breezy winds are expected to lead to critical fire weather conditions across much of the urban corridor, Palmer Divide, Cheyenne Ridge and southern plains this afternoon. Pockets of critical conditions may also occur into the eastern plains. Wind gusts will be stronger on Sunday as the dry conditions continue. This may create to critical fire weather conditions across portions of the plains. FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE EASTERN PLAINS * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 244, 245, 248, 249, 250 and 251. * Timing...11 AM MDT Saturday until 7 PM MDT Sunday. * Winds...Northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 10 percent. * Impacts...Any fire that develops will have the potential to spread rapidly. Outdoor burning should be avoided, as well as any activity that may produce a spark and start a fast moving wildfire.

ADAMS COUNTY, CO ・ 3 HOURS AGO