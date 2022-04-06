Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central St. Louis, Koochiching, North Cass, North Itasca by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 13:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-09 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Get indoors when you hear thunder. Do not resume outdoor activities until at least 30 minutes after the storm has passed. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. For your safety, go indoors or to your vehicle. Target Area: Central Middlesex County; Eastern Essex; Western Essex A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Essex and northeastern Middlesex Counties through 245 PM EDT At 200 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Wilmington, or near Andover, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Little to no impact from hail is expected. Locations impacted include Lawrence, Haverhill, Methuen, Billerica, Andover, Tewksbury, North Andover, Reading, Wilmington, Newburyport, Amesbury, North Reading, Ipswich, Middleton, Salisbury, Georgetown, Boxford, Newbury, Groveland and Merrimac. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
