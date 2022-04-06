ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cook County, MN

Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Cook, Northern Lake, Southern Cook, North Shore by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-06 11:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-08 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeastern Brooks Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 05:32:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-05 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northeastern Brooks Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Very cold wind chills to 55 below and blowing snow occuring. Visibility could drop briefly to one half mile or less at times. Plan on poor visibilities and slick roadways to create difficult travel conditions at times. * WHERE...In Passes of the Northeastern Brooks Range. * WHEN...Until midnight Monday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...North winds gusting to 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow with briefly low visibility. Large snow drifts will form. Cold wind chills to 55 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Winds will begin to decrease this evening, but cold wind chills will continue through midnight. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Lycoming, Southern Lycoming, Sullivan by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 17:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-19 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northern Lycoming; Southern Lycoming; Sullivan A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT CENTRAL LYCOMING AND WESTERN SULLIVAN COUNTIES THROUGH 615 PM EDT At 538 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Williamsport, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation possible. Locations impacted include Kettle Creek Gorge, Cogan Station, Muncy Valley, Trout Run, Lincoln Falls, Barbours, Loyalsockville and Hillsgrove. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Grant, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Grant; Sioux WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Watch, northwest winds up to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Grant and Sioux Counties. * WHEN...For the High Wind Watch, from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. For the Wind Advisory, from 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ this morning to 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside could be blown around. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds may continue into Wednesday.
GRANT COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-06 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or stronger may occur. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph possible. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills including Interstate 80 between Laramie and Rawlins. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds may be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers, with a potential high risk for blow overs.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Coast, North Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 22:40:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Coast; North Coast WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...North Coast and Central Coast. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Penobscot, Northern Piscataquis, Northern Somerset by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 03:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-20 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northern Penobscot; Northern Piscataquis; Northern Somerset; Southeast Aroostook WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 4 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING Mixed precipitation has ended for this area. Thus the advisory has been allowed to expire.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northern Litchfield, Southern Litchfield by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-12 23:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-13 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northern Litchfield; Southern Litchfield WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwestern Connecticut, the Greater Capital District, mid Hudson Valley and southern Taconics in eastern New York. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility and recover cleared walkways and roads leading to slippery travel conditions.
LITCHFIELD COUNTY, CT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cook by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 17:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cook THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN COOK COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 530 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
COOK COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Cooke by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 17:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter now! Get to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building and avoid windows. Target Area: Cooke A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL COOKE COUNTY At 532 PM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located 7 miles south of Lindsay, or 10 miles southwest of Gainesville, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Weather spotters confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornado will be near Lindsay around 545 PM CDT. Gainesville around 550 PM CDT. Callisburg around 600 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Valley View. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN
COOKE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northern El Paso County, Monument Ridge, Rampart Range Below 7500 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-17 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Northern El Paso County, Monument Ridge, Rampart Range Below 7500 Ft WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Northern El Paso County. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to slick and snow covered roads. Patchy blowing snow could reduce visibility over Monument Hill at times. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Billings, Golden Valley, Stark by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 14:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: Billings; Golden Valley; Stark WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Billings, Golden Valley and Stark Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside will be blown around.
BILLINGS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Wilcox by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 09:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Wilcox A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN BUTLER...NORTHEASTERN MONROE...SOUTHEASTERN WILCOX AND NORTH CENTRAL CONECUH COUNTIES At 1013 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Beatrice, or 16 miles northeast of Monroeville, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Pine Apple around 1030 AM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
WILCOX COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Northern Jasper, Northern Newton, Southern Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 23:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Northern Jasper; Northern Newton; Southern Jasper; Southern Newton FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Louisiana and southeast Texas, including the following areas and parishes, in Louisiana, Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Calcasieu, East Cameron, Evangeline, Iberia, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette, Lower St. Martin, Rapides, St. Landry, St. Mary, Upper St. Martin, Vermilion, Vernon and West Cameron. In southeast Texas, Hardin, Jefferson, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton, Orange, Southern Jasper, Southern Newton and Tyler. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A slow-moving line of storms will cross over the region late tonight through late Tuesday night. High rainfall rates could lead to some small creek and street flooding. One to three inches of rainfall with localized totals up to five inches will be possible with the line of storms. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
JASPER COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Franklin, Morris, Red River, Titus by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 14:23:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 1130 AM CDT. Target Area: Franklin; Morris; Red River; Titus The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Texas Sulphur River Near Talco affecting Morris, Titus, Franklin and Red River Counties. For the Sulphur River...including Talco...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sulphur River Near Talco, Texas. * WHEN...From this Tuesday evening to early Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 20 feet, Expect minor lowland flooding of the heavily wooded floodplain. Ranchers that may have cattle and equipment in the river bottoms should move them to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 7.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this Tuesday evening to a crest of 21.5 feet during Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage during Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 20 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for North and Northeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, North Lincoln County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 11:28:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-09 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: North and Northeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, North Lincoln County; Southeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, South Lincoln County Very dry conditions combined with breezy winds are expected to lead to critical fire weather conditions across much of the urban corridor, Palmer Divide, Cheyenne Ridge and southern plains this afternoon. Pockets of critical conditions may also occur into the eastern plains. Wind gusts will be stronger on Sunday as the dry conditions continue. This may create to critical fire weather conditions across portions of the plains. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR EASTERN ELBERT AND LINCOLN COUNTY * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 246 and 247. * Timing...11 AM MDT until 7 PM MDT today. * Winds...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 8 percent. * Impacts...Any fire that develops will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning should be avoided, as well as any activity that may produce a spark and start a fast moving wildfire.
ELBERT COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Adams, Claiborne, Copiah, Forrest, Franklin, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 12:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-08 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will create explosive fire growth potential. Target Area: Adams; Claiborne; Copiah; Forrest; Franklin; Jefferson; Jefferson Davis; Lamar; Lawrence; Lincoln; Marion RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST AND CENTRAL LOUISIANA AS WELL AS PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST AND SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI * AFFECTED AREA...Morehouse, Richland, Madison, Franklin, Catahoula, Tensas, and Concordia Parishes in Louisiana. Claiborne, Copiah, Jefferson, Adams, Franklin, Lincoln, Lawrence, Jefferson Davis, Marion, Lamar, and Forrest Counties in Mississippi. * WIND...Sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph and gusts up to 30 to 35 mph at times. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity values as low as 20 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Northwest Deserts by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Lake Mead National Recreation Area; Northwest Deserts HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts in excess of 55 mph possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California and southern Nevada. * WHEN...From Monday morning through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. Strong winds could create dangerous boating conditions on area lakes with waves between 1 and 3 feet possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind speeds will be strongest with downslope wind potential expected along the Eastern Sierra Slopes, resulting in potentially dangerous crosswinds impacting Highway 395.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Lodgepole Creek, Southern Nebraska Panhandle by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 12:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-09 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Lodgepole Creek, Southern Nebraska Panhandle RED FLAG WARNING THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 437 The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect until 6 PM MDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 437. * WIND...Wind gusts from the west to northwest at 15-25mph gusts to 30mph * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity between 10-15% * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Cloud, Republic by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-09 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Cloud; Republic RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 008 AND 020 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 008 and 020. * WIND...South winds sustained at 16 to 20 mph with gusts around 25 mph at times. * HUMIDITY...14 to 20 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Worcester, Northwest Middlesex County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 12:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-09 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Get indoors when you hear thunder. Do not resume outdoor activities until at least 30 minutes after the storm has passed. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. For your safety, go indoors or to your vehicle. Target Area: Northern Worcester; Northwest Middlesex County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Worcester and northwestern Middlesex Counties through 130 PM EDT At 1249 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Sterling, or near Leominster, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Little to no impact from hail is expected. Locations impacted include Leominster, Fitchburg, Holden, Pepperell, Groton, Lunenburg, Townsend, Lancaster, Sterling, West Boylston, Ayer, Westminster, Shirley, Princeton, Dunstable and Ashby. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, MA

