High Wind Warning issued for Beaverhead, Gallatin, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 21:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-19 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated by 1200 PM EDT Friday. Target Area: Edwards; Gallatin; Wabash; White The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Illinois White River at Hazleton. Wabash River at Mount Carmel. .Minor flooding will continue to recede on the lower Wabash River at Mount Carmel and the lower White River at Hazleton. Flooding is expected to come to an end at each site late Friday night into early Saturday. Minor flooding primarily impacts local river roads, parks, and agricultural land. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Mount Carmel. * WHEN...Until Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, River Road in the Mount Carmel, Illinois area begins to flood. Lowland flooding in progress. A few local river roads are closed by high water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 PM CDT Thursday /9:45 PM EDT Thursday/ the stage was 21.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 PM CDT Thursday /9:45 PM EDT Thursday/ was 22.7 feet. - Forecast...The river will fall below flood stage tomorrow evening to 10.5 feet and begin rising again early Monday afternoon. It will rise to 11.3 feet early Tuesday afternoon. It will then fall to 10.9 feet and begin rising again Tuesday evening. It will rise to 11.3 feet Thursday evening. It will then fall again and remain below flood stage. - Flood stage is 19.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

EDWARDS COUNTY, IL ・ 25 DAYS AGO