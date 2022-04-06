ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halo's official cookbook is coming in August

By Kyle Campbell
 2 days ago
There’s a Halo cookbook coming soon. Yes, years of misspelling Master Chief’s name have to lead us to this glorious moment.

On Tuesday, 343 industries announced that Halo: The Official Cookbook is coming out on Aug. 16, 2022. Pre-orders are already up on Amazon at $13.99 for Kindle and $39.99 for the hardcover version. It’s got more than 70 Halo-themed recipes with step-by-step instructions.

Next time you plan a watch party for Paramount’s Halo or Halo Infinite LAN tournament, why not serve up some Elite deep-fried bananas? That’s not necessarily a recipe from the cookbook, but fried bananas are on the cover, so let’s go with it.

“They say an army marches on its stomach, and the UNSC is no exception! Learn to make awesome appetizers, sumptuous snacks, decadent desserts, and main dishes to fuel even the hungriest of Spartans on the longest of missions,” The item description reads. “With step-by-step instructions and beautiful photography, this book gives you everything you need to go from Master Chief to Master Chef.”

I swear, that last line accounts for at least half of why Halo: The Official Cookbook exists.

Coincidently, CD Projekt Red announced The Witcher Cookbook very recently too.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

