Glendale, AZ

Coyotes' Hudson Fasching: Sent down Tuesday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Fasching was reassigned to AHL Tucson on Tuesday, per CapFriendly. Fasching has...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Blues' Brayden Schenn: Provides pair of helpers

Schenn recorded two assists and two hits in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Kraken. Schenn set up Justin Faulk and Jordan Kyrou's tallies in this contest. This gave Schenn a six-game point streak, during which he has two goals and six helpers. The physical center continues to thrive in a third-line role with power-play time -- he's up to 50 points, 97 shots on net, 106 hits and a plus-17 rating in 54 outings.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KESQ

Auston Matthews sets Maple Leafs season record with 56 goals

DALLAS (AP) — Auston Matthews has the most goals ever in a single season for the Toronto Maple Leafs — and the most in the NHL by an American-born player. Matthews set the franchise record with his 55th goal in regulation Thursday night, then scored No. 56 in overtime to break the American record and give the Maple Leafs a 4-3 victory over the Dallas Stars. The 56th goal surpassed Jimmy Carson and Kevin Stevens, at 55 each, for the most by a U.S.-born skater. It also was Matthews’ 52nd career multi-goal game, passing Pat LaFontaine’s 51 for the most by a American-born player before age 25.
NHL
CBS Sports

Mariners' Rob Kaminsky: Lands with Mariners

Kaminsky signed a minor-league contract with the Mariners on Thursday, per the MLB transaction log. Kaminsky spent the 2021 season with the Phillies, though he threw only one inning due to an elbow injury. He has been assigned to Double-A Arkansas, despite the fact that he has past major-league experience. It's unlikely that Kaminsky will see action in the majors during the 2022 campaign, but if he does, it would likely come in a low-leverage relief role.
SEATTLE, WA
Glendale, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Arizona Sports
Tucson, AZ
Tucson, AZ
CBS Sports

Bruins' Hampus Lindholm: Done for night

Lindholm (lower body) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Red Wings. It's unclear what injury Lindholm suffered in this contest. The 28-year-old logged 13:52 of ice time and blocked three shots prior to being ruled out for the game in the third period. An update on his status should be available prior to Friday's game versus the Lightning.
NHL
Person
Hudson Fasching
9NEWS

How do the 2022 Avalanche compare to Colorado's last Stanley Cup team?

DENVER — Go Avs, go!. The Colorado Avalanche have earned a spot in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Avalanche picked up two more points with a 6-4 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins Tuesday night. Colorado now has 106 points on the season and leads the Florida Panthers by two points for the NHL's President's Trophy, awarded to the team with the most regular season points.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Rays' Luke Raley: Sent down Wednesday

Raley was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Wednesday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Raley was traded from the Dodgers to the Rays in mid-March, but he was unable to land a spot on the Opening Day roster. He'll likely be a candidate to fill in as depth in the outfield at some point in 2022.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
ESPN

AHL player suspended 8 games for anti-gay language

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. -- Rochester Americans forward Ben Holmstrom has been suspended eight games for using anti-gay language, the American Hockey League announced Wednesday. Holmstrom, signed to a professional tryout in February, was assessed a game misconduct for using offensive language at the end of the first period of a home game against the Utica Comets on March 30.
LOWELL, MA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Robbie Ray: Mariners-Twins opener postponed

Ray and the Mariners won't face the Twins on Thursday after the Opening Day game for both teams was postponed due to inclement weather in Minnesota. The contest was rescheduled for Friday, which was originally an off day in the schedule amid the three-game series. Ray remains in line to start Friday's game, which will keep the other four members of the rotation on their normal pitching schedules. The reigning American League Cy Young Award winner closed his first spring with the Mariners with a 4.61 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 17 strikeouts in 13.2 innings over his three starts.
SEATTLE, WA
#Coyotes#Ahl Tucson
ClutchPoints

Panthers’ Jonathan Huberdeau sets insane record never seen in franchise history

Tuesday was a historic night for the Florida Panthers. In a back-and-forth affair against the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Panthers emerged victorious in overtime after being down 5-1, becoming the third team in NHL history to have multiple comebacks after being down by four goals. Florida secured the win on an overtime goal scored by star left wing Jonathan Huberdeau, who also made some individual history on that shot. Huberdeau set an insane record that is a franchise first for the Panthers, per ESPN.
SUNRISE, FL
Yardbarker

New York Rangers blank Penguins as Igor Shesterkin dominates

The New York Rangers took on the Pittsburgh Penguins for the last time in the regular season. Penguins captain and leading scorer Sidney Crosby was one of three Pittsburgh players who missed the came due to non-Covid related illness. Defenseman John Marino and forward Radim Zohorna were the other two.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Finishes spring on long-ball tear

Kelenic went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in a Cactus League loss to the Reds on Tuesday, his third straight game with a round tripper. Kelenic's fantasy managers will hope that the blistering bat carries over into the regular season and is a sign the elite prospect has got a better handle on big-league arms after struggling during his rookie 2021 campaign. The 22-year-old's impressive late-spring surge pushed his final Cactus League average to .265 over 13 exhibitions.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Padres' Brett Sullivan: Dealt to San Diego

The Padres acquired Sullivan and outfielder Korry Howell from the Brewers on Wednesday in exchange for catcher Victor Caratini, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports. Much like Austin Nola, Sullivan is primarily a catcher, but one that also possesses the athleticism to play the corner outfield or corner infield in a pinch as needed. His addition allows the Padres to maintain their organizational catching depth with Caratini headed to Milwaukee, though Sullivan will face a tougher path to earning a role in the big leagues in San Diego. In addition to Nola, the Padres have two other catchers (Jorge Alfaro and Luis Campusano) on the 40-man roster who are both presumably ahead of Sullivan in the pecking order. Sullivan is expected to report to Triple-A El Paso with his new organization.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Arizona Coyotes
Vancouver Canucks
CBS Sports

Cubs' Rafael Ortega: Leading off on Opening Day

Ortega will lead off and serve as the designated hitter for the Cubs' Opening Day game against the Brewers on Thursday. Ortega's role seemed murky after the Cubs signed Seiya Suzuki in mid-March, as reports indicated Jason Heyward could spend time in center field. As it turns out, Heyward will indeed start in center, but Ortega nonetheless has a place in the lineup as the designated hitter. It will take more games to determine exactly how often Ortega will play this season, but the fact that he's serving as the leadoff man seemingly indicates that the Cubs view him as an important piece.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Angels' Monte Harrison: Joins Halos on MiLB deal

Harrison signed a minor-league contract with the Angels on Monday. The 26-year-old was released by the Marlins in late March, but it didn't take long for him to latch on with a new team. Once a highly-regarded prospect, Harrison has mostly struggled in the upper minors and has only 41 big-league games under his belt. He hit .238/.328/.442 with 15 home runs, 52 RBI and 24 stolen bases in 74 games at the Triple-A level last season, and he'll remain at that level with the Angels to open 2022.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Angels' Taylor Ward: Goes on IL

The Angels placed Ward on the 10-day injured list Wednesday due to an unspecified issue. Though an explanation for Ward's placement on the IL wasn't immediately provided by the team, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register notes that the 28-year-old was removed from Tuesday's exhibition against the Dodgers after he suffered an apparent injury. Ward appeared on track to the make the Angels' Opening Day roster as a reserve outfielder, but his placement on the IL could clear the way for Jose Rojas to win a bench role.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Brandon Waddell: Outrighted off roster

The Cardinals outrighted Waddell to Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. St. Louis never formally announced that Waddell was designated for assignment, but he evidently went unclaimed on waivers and will remain in the organization. Waddell will lose his place on the 40-man roster, however, with his spot going to fellow reliever Andre Pallante, who earned a spot in the Cardinals' Opening Day bullpen.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

