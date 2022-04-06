Flames' Juuso Valimaki: Sent down again

The Pittsburgh Penguins lost three of four games in the season series against the New York Rangers and scored just four goals. The Penguins were again smothered by the Rangers. The Rangers sent a crystal clear playoff message and beat the Penguins 3-0 at Madison Square Garden on Thursday. Rangers...
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is talk about the status of a couple of pending free agents in the Chicago Blackhawks organization. Who is the team focused on bringing back? Meanwhile, Ryan Getzlaf has decided he’ll retire from the game of hockey at the end of this season and released a statement to fans. Finally, could the New York Rangers be a team that shows interest in Mark Scheifele if the forward shakes loose from the Winnipeg Jets?
Schenn recorded two assists and two hits in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Kraken. Schenn set up Justin Faulk and Jordan Kyrou's tallies in this contest. This gave Schenn a six-game point streak, during which he has two goals and six helpers. The physical center continues to thrive in a third-line role with power-play time -- he's up to 50 points, 97 shots on net, 106 hits and a plus-17 rating in 54 outings.
Zibanejad dished out two assists in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Penguins. Zibanejad assisted on Frank Vatrano's game-winning goal early in the second period and added another helper on Dryden Hunt's empty-netter. This was Zibanejad's first multi-point game since March 25 - his six-game stretch without such a performance had been the center's longest drought since a 10-game skid that ended Dec. 7. Despite the modest dip in production, Zibanejad's still averaging over a point per game this season with 73 in 72.
Matthew Tkachuk of the Calgary Flames joined the NHL on TNT panel Tuesday night in advance of the team's game against the Anaheim Ducks. What ensued was a chirp-fest involving Rick Tocchet, his brother Brady Tkachuk, and his father Keith. It all started with "Tock" asking Tkachuk if he and...
This season, the New York Rangers (45-20-6) have won two of three games against the Pittsburgh Penguins (41-20-10). The Penguins won the first tilt in a thrilling 1-0 goalie duel between Tristan Jarry and Igor Shesterkin on Feb. 26. However, the Penguins dropped the next two, including an embarrassing 5-1 loss at Madison Square Garden two weeks ago.
General manager (GM) Chris Drury made the necessary additions at the trade deadline to strengthen the depth of the New York Rangers’ roster. The Rangers needed more experienced depth players to improve their team and in case of injuries to players who are regulars in the lineup. The GM made worthwhile additions in Frank Vatrano, Tyler Motte, and Andrew Copp.
Zucker (lower body) will not play versus the Rangers on Thursday, Josh Yohe of The Athletic reports. Despite traveling with the team and practicing in a second-line role, Zucker will miss his third straight game due to his lower-body issue. Until the 30-year-old winger can retake his spot in the lineup, the Penguins will likely continue to roll with Jeff Carter on the wing alongside Evgeni Malkin, though Evan Rodrigues and Kasperi Kapanen could both be candidates for that spot.
Lindholm (lower body) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Red Wings. It's unclear what injury Lindholm suffered in this contest. The 28-year-old logged 13:52 of ice time and blocked three shots prior to being ruled out for the game in the third period. An update on his status should be available prior to Friday's game versus the Lightning.
Pickard (undisclosed) remains out of the lineup Wednesday versus the Jets. Pickard has been sidelined by an undisclosed injury since he was hurt March 27 versus the Penguins. With Thomas Greiss healthy again, Pickard will likely be reassigned to AHL Grand Rapids once he is medically cleared to play. He can be considered out indefinitely until further notice.
CHICAGO -- Marian Hossa will have his No. 81 retired by the Chicago Blackhawks next season, the team announced Thursday. The forward will be the eighth player to have his number retired by the Blackhawks, joining goalies Glenn Hall (No. 1) and Tony Esposito (No. 35), defensemen Pierre Pilote and Keith Magnuson (each No. 3), and forwards Bobby Hull (No. 9), Denis Savard (No. 18) and Stan Mikita (No. 21).
Marian Hossa is the first player in Blackhawks history to wear the No. 81. He will also be the last. The Blackhawks announced on Thursday that Hossa's number will be going into the United Center rafters in 2022-23. The news was revealed during the first television timeout of the broadcast on NBC Sports Chicago, and came hours after Hossa signed a one-day contract with the Blackhawks to officially retire as a member of the organization.
It hasn't been an easy season for the Detroit Red Wings, but the future looks bright in Hockeytown. In an NHL rookie class headlined by an impressive list of players, the Red Wings boast a pair of first-year skaters who are establishing themselves among the best in the league. Heading...
