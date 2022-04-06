Flames' Juuso Valimaki: Sent down again

Zucker (lower body) will not play versus the Rangers on Thursday, Josh Yohe of The Athletic reports. Despite traveling with the team and practicing in a second-line role, Zucker will miss his third straight game due to his lower-body issue. Until the 30-year-old winger can retake his spot in the lineup, the Penguins will likely continue to roll with Jeff Carter on the wing alongside Evgeni Malkin, though Evan Rodrigues and Kasperi Kapanen could both be candidates for that spot.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO