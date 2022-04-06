ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunrise, FL

Panthers' Sam Reinhart: Standout power-play performance

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Reinhart potted two goals and added an assist -- all on the power play -- in Tuesday's 7-6 overtime win over the...

www.cbssports.com

ClutchPoints

Buccaneers add former Cowboys defensive standout

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking to shore up the defense under new head coach Todd Bowles during his first year at the reins. On Wednesday, the Bucs managed to add a solid contributor to the secondary in a move that will provide both depth and experience. According to Ian Rapoport, former Dallas Cowboys and Atlanta Falcons defender Keanu Neal is heading to the Buccaneers on a one-year deal.
TAMPA, FL
The Hockey Writers

Panthers Need Another Comeback in 7-6 OT Victory Over Maple Leafs

On Tuesday, the Cardiac Cats struck again as the Florida Panthers beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 7-6 in overtime after trailing 5-1 midway through the second period. The victory helped set a new record for most points in franchise history with 104 points in 70 games and pads their lead in the Atlantic Division by eight points and the Eastern Conference by six points.
SUNRISE, FL
FOX Sports

Lightning face the Bruins on 3-game losing streak

Boston Bruins (44-21-5, third in the Atlantic) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (43-20-7, fourth in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay looks to stop its three-game slide when the Lightning take on Boston. The Lightning are 12-7-2 against the rest of their division. Tampa Bay ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference...
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Recap: Stars earn a point, but Auston Matthews takes over in 4-3 OT loss

DALLAS -- The Stars finally met their match in overtime. Despite a late goal from Joe Pavelski to force the extra frame, the Stars fell short in a 4-3 OT loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs in front of 18,012 at American Airlines Center on Thursday. Auston Matthews, the league's leading goal scorer, was simply too much to contain, scoring his second goal of the night two minutes into overtime.
DALLAS, TX
KVIA

Auston Matthews sets Maple Leafs season record with 56 goals

DALLAS (AP) — Auston Matthews broke the Toronto season goals record with Nos. 55 and 56, the second 2:10 into overtime to give the Maple Leafs a 4-3 victory over the Dallas Stars on Thursday night. Matthews, who had tied Rick Vaive’s 40-year-old mark of 54 goals two games earlier, broke that with his one-timer from the bottom of the circle to the left of goalie Scott Wedgewood after taking a pass back from Mark Giordano on a power play for a 2-1 lead with 1:02 left in the second period. The winner came when he took a pass from William Nylander and was able to swipe the puck around Wedgewood in overtime. Nylander and Morgan Rielly also scored for Toronto.
NHL
CBS Sports

Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Two helpers in low-scoring win

Zibanejad dished out two assists in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Penguins. Zibanejad assisted on Frank Vatrano's game-winning goal early in the second period and added another helper on Dryden Hunt's empty-netter. This was Zibanejad's first multi-point game since March 25 - his six-game stretch without such a performance had been the center's longest drought since a 10-game skid that ended Dec. 7. Despite the modest dip in production, Zibanejad's still averaging over a point per game this season with 73 in 72.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports

Messy 7-6 game or not, Maple Leafs, Panthers shouldn’t change

Watching games like Tuesday’s wild Maple Leafs – Panthers slugfest sometimes feels like observing some wild, woolly endangered species. As much as you giggle at those uneven patches of fur and all the cute snacking, you worry that some dusty grump might come along and eradicate that precious thing.
SUNRISE, FL
The Hockey Writers

Jets’ Scheifele Has Offensive Success Diminished by Defensive Struggles

The Winnipeg Jets 2.0’s first-ever selection in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft was an unknown kid from the Barrie Colts who became the only top-line centre this version of the Jets has ever really known. This season, however, Mark Scheifele has been heavily criticized for his lack of two-way play and complete disregard for defence. The question now will be, what do the Jets do with him in the offseason, if anything? It’s a complex question with many moving parts.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blues' Nick Leddy: Assist streak at three games

Leddy picked up an assist in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Kraken. Leddy logged an assist for the third straight game, helping out on Justin Faulk's second-period tally. The 31-year-old Leddy has been a great fit for the Blues, earning five points in nine contests since he was traded from the Red Wings. The defenseman has 21 points, 62 shots on net, 58 blocked shots and a minus-32 rating through 64 outings overall.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NBC Sports

Dan Campbell: Dolphins had a player who practiced every day reeking of alcohol

Lions coach Dan Campbell offered a vivid example of how much the NFL is willing to tolerate from a player if he helps his team win. Campbell described a time during his tenure with the Dolphins when the team had a player who routinely showed up to practice after drinking, but he said the Dolphins accepted it because of the player’s production.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

WATCH: Four-star safety Malik Hartford to make college commitment live on CBS Sports HQ

One of the top uncommitted defensive backs in the 2023 recruiting class will make his verbal pledge Wednesday live on CBS Sports HQ. Malik Hartford, a four-star safety out of Lakota West High School in West Chester, Ohio, will make his choice at 3:30 p.m. ET. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Rokeu, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, OH
CBS Sports

Bruins' Hampus Lindholm: Done for night

Lindholm (lower body) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Red Wings. It's unclear what injury Lindholm suffered in this contest. The 28-year-old logged 13:52 of ice time and blocked three shots prior to being ruled out for the game in the third period. An update on his status should be available prior to Friday's game versus the Lightning.
NHL
CBS Sports

Colts' Armani Watts: Signs with Indianapolis

Watts signed a contract with the Colts on Tuesday, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports. Watts appeared in 16 regular season games in each of the last three seasons with Kansas City, but he mostly operated on special teams. The 2018 fourth-round pick figures to garner a similar role for the Colts during the 2022 campaign.
NFL
CBS Sports

Marlins' Bryan De La Cruz: Rejoins major-league club

De La Cruz has made the Marlins' Opening Day roster, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. De La Cruz was sent down by the Marlins on March 26, but he'll ultimately be included on the Opening Day roster as a fourth outfielder. The 25-year-old appeared in 58 games for Miami last year and slashed .296/.356/.427 with five home runs, 19 RBI and 17 runs.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Finishes spring on long-ball tear

Kelenic went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in a Cactus League loss to the Reds on Tuesday, his third straight game with a round tripper. Kelenic's fantasy managers will hope that the blistering bat carries over into the regular season and is a sign the elite prospect has got a better handle on big-league arms after struggling during his rookie 2021 campaign. The 22-year-old's impressive late-spring surge pushed his final Cactus League average to .265 over 13 exhibitions.
SEATTLE, WA

