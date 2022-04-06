Panthers' Sam Reinhart: Standout power-play performance

DALLAS (AP) — Auston Matthews broke the Toronto season goals record with Nos. 55 and 56, the second 2:10 into overtime to give the Maple Leafs a 4-3 victory over the Dallas Stars on Thursday night. Matthews, who had tied Rick Vaive’s 40-year-old mark of 54 goals two games earlier, broke that with his one-timer from the bottom of the circle to the left of goalie Scott Wedgewood after taking a pass back from Mark Giordano on a power play for a 2-1 lead with 1:02 left in the second period. The winner came when he took a pass from William Nylander and was able to swipe the puck around Wedgewood in overtime. Nylander and Morgan Rielly also scored for Toronto.

NHL ・ 12 HOURS AGO