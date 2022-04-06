Beaumont man turns himself in for alleged murder

The Beaumont Police Department has arrested a man who allegedly turned himself in for murder on Monday night (Photo courtesy of Beaumont PD)

A Beaumont man has allegedly turned himself in for an early Monday morning killing.

Jermaine Jamarcus Reeder, 25, was arrested for the alleged murder of Christopher D. Smith, 45, of Beaumont. Reeder is being held on bond for $500,000 at the Jefferson County jail.

Police said officers originally received a call shortly before 11:20 a.m. on Monday morning in the 2600 block of Pine Street, near Plum Street, for a possible auto-pedestrian victim. Officers found Smith dead on the side of the road when they arrived.

"The investigation revealed Smith was a homicide victim," police said. "Detectives questioned possible witnesses and followed leads. They learned a man known as “JROCK”, was a possible suspect."

"Shortly before 7 p.m., a man showed up at the back of the police station and wanted to turn himself in for the murder," police said.

Police said Reeder spoke with investigators before his arrest.

No further information was immediately available by press time.