Proposition P passes in Stone County

STONE COUNTY, Mo. — A question known as Proposition P on the ballot in Stone County passed, meaning voters approved an additional sales tax to benefit area law enforcement.

According to the Stone County clerk, Denise Dickens, a half-cent sales tax was approved back in 1990s, but Proposition P brings a quarter of a cent sales tax to goods.

Here is how it works: If someone spends $40, then 10 cents will be the tax.

The tax won’t be collected until October 1st. If it didn’t pass, the county would make do with its current budget.

