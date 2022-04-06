ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stone County, MO

Proposition P passes in Stone County

By Ivie Macy
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3URcHh_0f0bxV7e00

STONE COUNTY, Mo. — A question known as Proposition P on the ballot in Stone County passed, meaning voters approved an additional sales tax to benefit area law enforcement.

Proposition P would bring money to Stone County police

According to the Stone County clerk, Denise Dickens, a half-cent sales tax was approved back in 1990s, but Proposition P brings a quarter of a cent sales tax to goods.

Here is how it works: If someone spends $40, then 10 cents will be the tax.

The tax won’t be collected until October 1st. If it didn’t pass, the county would make do with its current budget.

KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

