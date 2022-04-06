New details on three juveniles accused of carjacking

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police took three juveniles into custody today after being found with a stolen vehicle. They were ages 12, 16 and 17.

At least two of them are suspected of two armed carjackings that happened Monday night.

Police said two minors came to a neighborhood near Route 66 and South 129th Ave and carjacked a couple for their Ford Edge. Then left the car near 31st and South 132nd Ave and car jacked another victim for their Mercedes.

Christina Kiner, who lives in the neighborhood said, “It concerns me a lot you know. It really concerns me how young they are”.

Lt Justin Ritter said that the Mercedes was spotted Tuesday and that the three juveniles taken into custody.

“It’s not uncommon to see minors commit armed robberies. I wish I had all the answers to solve all these issues, a lot of it starts at home,” Ritter said.

Kiner agreed with him.

“It starts at home. And our school systems, it starts with our city officials giving them something to do other than violence, other than drugs, other than gangs here in Tulsa. We have to do better,” she said.

