ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Lawmakers call for Newsom to increase funding in homeownership programs

News 8 KFMB
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoth Republican and Democrat lawmakers took to...

www.cbs8.com

Comments / 0

Related
WGME

Lawmakers approve plan to increase dental insurance value

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) -- Maine legislators are considering a law change to try to make dental insurance a better value for consumers in the state. The proposal is based on the Affordable Care Act rule that requires health insurers to have an 80% medical loss ratio. The lawmakers say that...
MAINE STATE
KEYT

Lawmakers to vote on fix to increase UC Berkeley enrollment

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers are fast-tracking a proposal that could allow the University of California, Berkeley, to admit as many students as it had planned to for the fall semester despite a recent judicial freeze on enrollment. California’s Senate and Assembly are scheduled to vote on the measure Monday. The legislation would give public universities more time and flexibility to comply with a state environmental review requirement before judges could impose caps on student enrollment. The prestigious public university announced last month it would have to reject thousands of students this spring who would have been accepted because of a dispute with neighbors who sued UC Berkeley over its growth.
BERKELEY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homeownership#Lawmakers#Republican#Democrat
bloomberglaw.com

House Votes to Expand Tax Benefits for Retirement Savings

The House overwhelmingly passed legislation that would expand the tax benefits for retirement accounts to bolster the savings of Americans, many of whom have nothing banked for after they stop working. The legislation, approved on a 414-5 vote, creates a tax credit of up to $1,000 per employee for small...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Scores of House GOP lawmakers tried to call up a bill keeping the pandemic-related border health rules in place. Democrats blocked it.

The move came during rule debate over whether to hold two former Trump officials in contempt of Congress. What happened: Dozens of House Republican lawmakers flocked to the floor today seeking to call up legislation barring the relaxation of Covid-related public health restrictions at the border. Democrats blocked the move,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
MarketWatch

The Secure Act 2.0 may be coming – Americans’ retirement security is top of mind for Congress this year, experts say

The House and Senate are both prioritizing retirement security this week. House members passed the “Securing a Strong Retirement Act of 2022” bill on Tuesday, a comprehensive package of retirement-focused rules to improve Americans’ retirement security. The vote was 414-5. The Senate’s Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee (also known as HELP) also had a hearing on Tuesday to discuss retirement savings proposals that would benefit American workers and retirees.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Psaki says Texas governor doesn’t have authority for ‘publicity stunt’ plan to bus migrants to DC

White House press secretary accused Texas Gov Greg Abbott of promising an illegal “publicity stunt” on Thursday after the Republican governor vowed that he would place undocumented migrants on chartered buses to Washington DC.The governor made headlines in right-leaning media and thrilled conservatives this week when he pledged that he would respond to the Biden administration’s end of Title 42 directives that allow DHS to turn back migrants at the border by forcing undocumented immigrants to board buses and be essentially shipped out of his state, across the country.Ms Psaki was asked about the governor’s announcement at her daily...
IMMIGRATION
Lootpress

Capito, Republican Senators Introduce Bill to Clarify Biden Cannot Unilaterally Declare “Climate Emergency”

WASHINGTON, DC (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Ranking Member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), John Boozman (R-Ark.), Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), John Cornyn (R-Texas), Rick Scott (R-Fla.), John Hoeven (R-N.D.), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), and James Lankford (R-Okla.), today introduced legislation, known as the Real Emergencies Act, to clarify the president cannot use climate change as the basis to declare a national emergency.
CONGRESS & COURTS
thecentersquare.com

Gov. Whitmer vetoes $2.5 billion in tax relief

(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer vetoed a GOP bill that aimed to provide $2.5 billion in tax breaks by dropping the personal income tax rate from 4.25% to 3.9%, saying it would blow a “hole” in her $74 billion budget. "It would force tax hikes...
MICHIGAN STATE
YourCentralValley.com

Newsom administration boosts State funding for drought emergency

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) — After California recorded its driest January and February in more than 100 years in the Sierra Nevada, Governor Gavin Newsom’s administration announced it will allocate an additional $22.5 million to respond to the immediate drought emergency. The additional funds will include more funding for the Department of Water Resources, the State […]
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy