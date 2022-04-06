ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

SWIMNASTICS

 3 days ago

Aquatic aerobic exercises geared for members with...

The Hill

Academy bans Will Smith from the Oscars for 10 years

Will Smith is reportedly banned from attending any Academy events for 10 years after slapping Chris Rock during the Oscars over a joke the comedian made about the “King Richard” actor’s wife. The Board of Governors for the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences announced the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Pakistan’s embattled PM ousted in no-confidence vote

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s political opposition ousted the country’s embattled prime minister in a no confidence vote on Saturday, which they won after several of Imran Khan’s allies and a key coalition party deserted him. The combined opposition that spans the political spectrum from the left...
Reuters

Zelenskiy braces for 'hard battle', UK's Johnson visits with aid

KYIV, April 9 (Reuters) - Ukraine is ready for a tough battle with Russian forces amassing in the east of the country, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson paid him a visit to offer fresh financial and military aid. Johnson was the latest foreign...
NBC News

Georgia gun range owner and his family are killed in robbery, police say

GRANTVILLE, Ga. — Authorities say three people are dead after a robbery at a gun range in Georgia. The Grantville Police Department said via Facebook that the robbery occurred Friday evening. When officers arrived at the scene around 8 p.m., they discovered the owner of Lock Stock & Barrel Shooting had been killed, along with his wife and grandson.
GRANTVILLE, GA

