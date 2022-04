Tuesday was a historic night for the Florida Panthers. In a back-and-forth affair against the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Panthers emerged victorious in overtime after being down 5-1, becoming the third team in NHL history to have multiple comebacks after being down by four goals. Florida secured the win on an overtime goal scored by star left wing Jonathan Huberdeau, who also made some individual history on that shot. Huberdeau set an insane record that is a franchise first for the Panthers, per ESPN.

SUNRISE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO