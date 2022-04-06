Local parents react to change in WFISD superintendent

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A superintendent is the top role in any school district and their main goal is student academic achievement and progress.

It’s a goal several Wichita Falls ISD parents say they hope the district’s new acting superintendent will uphold.

“I’m excited. I think it’ll be good to have a change. Obviously, things weren’t working great before so it’s always good to have something new,” a local WFISD parent said.

The WFISD Board of Trustees’ act of assigning the district with a new acting superintendent comes after several months of debate on how former Superintendent Mike Kuhrt handled district finances and his task of reducing staff district-wide.

The district currently has a budget deficit of more than $6 million and has now hired a private consultant to help them pick up the pieces. Not an ideal situation but nevertheless, parents say they are optimistic about the future.

“I haven’t been able to assess the superintendent so far but I hope that the school district is doing better moving forward. I have a seven-year-old in the first grade and so far from what I’ve seen I am pretty satisfied,” another local WFISD parent said.

The acting superintendent is Debbie Dipprey, a Director of Secondary Curriculum for WFISD, and parents say they just hope she flourishes in the role and puts the students’ best interest first.

“We’re excited! My kids love school here, I love that we can be here.”

“Education is the first thing in our home, so super important. So, it’s really important to me that the curriculum is up to par, and I’ve been impressed with that.”

Like these parents, the community is hopeful for the WFISD’s future.

We have reached out to the acting superintendent for comment but did not get a response. The district says it will be releasing a joint statement with Mike Kuhrt on the issue soon.

