Outdoor Refreshment Area ordinance passed in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) – On Tuesday night, Danville City Council voted to designate an Outdoor Refreshment Area that, under state law, allows public alcohol consumption.

They say there will be time limitations, a public safety plan and ABC licensing rules.

The motion passed quickly with only one member voting against the plan.

Alcohol must have been purchased from an ABC-licensed vendor and alcohol cannot be consumed publicly between the hours of 12 a.m. and 8 a.m.

The state recently authorized localities to establish designated Outdoor Refreshment Areas to authorize the consumption of alcohol only in certain circumstances.

