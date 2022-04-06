Charlotte FC signs midfielder Quinn McNeill

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Connor Lomis
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte FC announced they have signed Clemson midfielder Quinn McNeill Tuesday.

His contract will live through the 2022 season with options for 2023, 2024, and 2025 seasons. He will spend the rest of the current season on loan with the Charlotte Independence.

The 23-year-old started 22 matches for Clemson in 2021. He scored four goals and assisted four more helping the team secure their first NCAA National Championship since 1987.

“Quinn joined us for part of preseason and really impressed in the training sessions, so we’re delighted to sign him to his first professional contract,” said Sporting Director Zoran Krneta. “It’s important for him to get minutes as he continues to develop as a player and we’re thankful to the Independence for taking him on loan for the season.”

FC and the Independence have signed an affiliate agreement for the 2022 seasons. This means players signed to MLS contracts can be loaned back and forth between the clubs in the season.

