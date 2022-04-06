ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Hundreds of mail-in ballots fail to show up for Pennsylvania special election

By Elizabeth Faddis
 2 days ago

M ail-in ballots for hundreds of people in a Pennsylvania county failed to arrive for a special election on Tuesday, although voters still have a chance to have their voices heard.

A little more than 300 people in Luzerne County did not get the ballots they requested to vote in the contest to choose a successor for Republican state Rep. Tarah Toohil, who is now a judge. However, a judge ruled on Monday that late ballots will still be accepted if they are postmarked and mailed in by Friday, according to ABC27 .

"The oversight created a delay in these voters receiving their mail-in ballots, receiving them with only a few days left until the 116th Legislative District Special Election Day," the Pennsylvania State Department said in a statement, according to WBRE .

Two files containing the 305 ballots , 68 absentee ballots for voters and 237 mail-in ballots, had been incorrectly entered into the election system by the Pennsylvania State Department , Luzerne County Board of Elections Chairwoman Denise Williams said last week. The files were re-uploaded, and the ballots were sent to a vendor for processing and mailing.

Still, the delay prompted the Board of Elections to put together a petition seeking an extension.

Luzerne County has dealt with election issues in the past. During the primary election in May 2021, voting machines failed to display Republican ballots. The county's 11-member council requested that the district attorney's office look into this mishap. Dominion Voting Systems, which faced election fraud accusations after the 2020 presidential election and has filed a number of high-dollar defamation lawsuits, said " human error " was to blame.

Republican candidate Robert Schnee, Democratic candidate Amilcar Arroyo, and Libertarian candidate Paul Cwalina are vying for Toohil's vacant seat. Any late ballots could decide the race.

As of 9:30 p.m., 10 out of 33 precincts, roughly 30%, were reporting results. Schnee was shown to be leading with 1,017 votes, or 53% of the vote, while Arroyo had 831 votes and 43% of the vote. Cwalina trailed with 81 votes, or 4% of the vote, according to WNEP .

The Washington Examiner reached out to the Luzerne County Board of Elections for a statement but did not receive a response.

Mike
20h ago

If it was human error then the system is flawed. There should be sufficient testing to ensure that human error is not Devine, for Democrats or Republicans.It is this very issue of human error without proper verification that makes Dominion and mail in voting so problematic.

Verdad
13h ago

mass mail in voting must be scrapped unless they can do this efficiently and secured.. which they can't do with the current tech...

JarheadDI
1d ago

Go in person with ID to ensure it hasn't been sent with your name on it and you didn't fill it out.

