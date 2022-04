The number of registered mobile money accounts grew 13% in 2020 to 1.2 billion accounts worldwide — double the expected growth for that period. The number of active accounts rose as well, with consumers using their accounts more frequently and for new and more advanced use cases. This all took place alongside an increase in transaction values, with the global value of daily transactions exceeding $2 billion for the first time ever. By the end of 2022, the global value of daily transactions is expected to exceed $3 billion.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 3 DAYS AGO