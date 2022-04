NEW YORK -- Three years ago, the Red Sox and shortstop Xander Bogaerts reached a contract extension right around Opening Day. History isn’t going to repeat itself in 2022. Speaking one day before Boston opens its season against the Yankees in the Bronx, Bogaerts said there’s no chance the sides reach a long-term deal in the coming days. The Red Sox made him an offer, he confirmed, but the sides didn’t come close to a deal. Bogaerts’ contract from 2019 includes an opt-out clause at the end of this season; he is expected to exercise it and hit free agency in the fall barring a surprise agreement before then.

BOSTON, MA ・ 20 HOURS AGO