Rafael Devers isn’t the only one currently at an impasse when it comes to contract negotiations with the Boston Red Sox. Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts told Bob Nightengale Thursday that he won’t be signing a new contract with the Red Sox before Opening Day. This is worrisome for the Red Sox considering the shortstop is able to opt out of his contract after this season and hit free agency.

BOSTON, MA ・ 23 HOURS AGO