ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Biden shows support for a war crimes trial on Putin

By Sophia Hernandez
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CcuZF_0f0brwP300

Monday, President Biden came out in support of the European Union. He called for a war crimes trial to be held against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

This comes after Ukrainian officials estimate more than 400 civilian bodies have been found on the streets of Bucha, Ukraine.

The question is can Putin be put on trial?

National security experts and international law experts say there are three potential ways.

The first is that the United Nations could have a tribunal. National Security expert, Ron Bee believes that would never come to fruition as both Russia and China would most likely veto it.

RELATED: Biden: Putin should face war crimes trial for killings in Ukraine

The second option is that a lawsuit could be filed by the European Union to the International Criminal Court. The ICC prosecutes the most serious violations, such as genocides and crimes against humanity.

The third option is if a country like Russia or Ukraine held a trial themselves.

International law professor William Aceves believes none of those options are likely to happen.

Bee shares that the most likely option would be an ICC prosecution, which could take years and typically happens after a war. Bee shares that means we could be waiting a while to see if this gets of the ground, if ever.

Paul Filenko has seen the images across the internet of civilian bodies across the streets of his home.

“It’s really really hurtful to see and it needs to get stopped immediately," shares the San Diegan.

Filenko was born in Kyiv, and has relatives and friends still overseas. His loved ones have shared with him some of the atrocities they have seen, “He heard Russian soldiers enter and break down door, screams in that apartment followed by gunshots," he futhers. "They went to the next apartment and he ended up hearing 12 apartments being broken into.”

His mother's friend told him crimes that they have heard, “There have been a lot of reports of rape and a dark trend where the Russian soldiers just shave women’s heads.”

These are examples of what President Biden and the European Union hope will be enough to bring Putin to trial. Experts like Aceves, believe the most likely option is the European Union deciding to bring suit to the ICC.

“The first step is for the investigators to get on the ground and conduct an investigation," he explains. "And if there is sufficient information there to warrant an indictment, then the prosecutor would generate an indictment and present it to the court.”

But gathering information from 2013 to now has it's roadblocks.

“Number one, it’s not safe to go there now to get the information, and you have to find witnesses that are willing to testify," explains Bee. "The best chance of this happening is after the war is over and it’s still an iffy process because you need the defendants in the Hague, the Netherlands. I don’t think Vladimir Putin is going to be there anytime soon.”

Bee believes that the only solution is Ukraine and Russia coming to an agreement on neutrality.

“There’s a track record as to the Russian way of war, which is total war," he says. "Which doesn’t care if civilians or military are in the way, it’s just a way to get to what they want. In this case it’s neutrality for Ukraine and no NATO troops on their border.”

Bee explains that if Putin does go to trial and is considered guilty, he would be faced with life in prison and not the death penalty.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Putin's chilling warning to the West and oligarchs: Ranting president tells 'scum' traitors Russians will 'spit them out like a midge that flew into their mouths' and says Western 'attempt to have global dominance' is coming to an end

Vladimir Putin today sent a chilling warning to the West and oligarchs telling 'scum' traitors that Russians will 'spit them out like a midge that flew into their mouths' - as he claimed Western 'attempts to have global dominance' is coming to an end. The Russian President, speaking in a...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
The Independent

‘I need you to stop!’ Marjorie Taylor Greene fires back at reporter over questions on Russian propaganda

Marjorie Taylor Greene hit a breaking point when she was pressed by a reporter about allegations that she’s become a parrot for Kremlin propaganda, an accusation that has been levelled against the Republican in recent weeks as a result of controversial and false remarks about the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.“Okay, first off, that’s ridiculous and you need to stop,” the Republican representative from Georgia can be heard saying in a video, shared on her own official Twitter account with the caption: “The Democrats and their spokesmen in the Fake News media continue to  defame me as Pro-Putin and...
POLITICS
Deadline

Joe Biden Warns Russia On Use Of Chemical Weapons In Ukraine War: “We Will Respond”

Click here to read the full article. Broadcast and cable networks carried Joe Biden’s press conference Thursday in Brussels, where he is meeting with NATO allies, and reporters keyed in on one possibility: That Russia would use chemical weapons in the Ukraine war. “We will respond,” Biden told reporters. “The nature of the respond will depend on the nature of the use.” The president declined to address what kind of intelligence leads the U.S. to think that Russian President Vladimir Putin is considering the use of chemical weapons, and he also did not go into specifics as to what kind of response...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War Crimes Trial#Total War#Crimes Against Humanity#The European Union#Russian#Ukrainian#The United Nations#National Security
Daily Mail

UK sanctions 'Putin's private army' Wagner Group who are 'trying to assassinate Zelensky' and have committed war crimes across the globe in new wave of measures as Boris joins Biden at NATO summit on Ukraine war

Boris Johnson today urged NATO to act 'harder' against Russia to end the war 'faster' as he unveiled a wave of new sanctions. The Wagner Group - known as 'Putin's private army' - are among the targets in the latest set of measures, announced as the PM arrived in Brussels for talks with the military alliance.
MILITARY
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Ukrainian woman has footage she hopes will be used in war crime trials

Nataliya Zubar is the voice from behind a camera recording a video of a destroyed university building in Kharkiv, Ukraine. She called out details: Broken glass that reached the square across the street, the building's interior becoming its exterior. "You can imagine how big the shockwave was," Zubar says. "The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Netherlands
Country
China
Country
Russia
The Independent

Psaki says Texas governor doesn’t have authority for ‘publicity stunt’ plan to bus migrants to DC

White House press secretary accused Texas Gov Greg Abbott of promising an illegal “publicity stunt” on Thursday after the Republican governor vowed that he would place undocumented migrants on chartered buses to Washington DC.The governor made headlines in right-leaning media and thrilled conservatives this week when he pledged that he would respond to the Biden administration’s end of Title 42 directives that allow DHS to turn back migrants at the border by forcing undocumented immigrants to board buses and be essentially shipped out of his state, across the country.Ms Psaki was asked about the governor’s announcement at her daily...
IMMIGRATION
POLITICO

Putin Is the Only Leader They’ve Known. And They’re Done With Him.

ISTANBUL — At a hostel down a cobblestoned street not far from Istanbul’s fabled mosques and cathedrals, a young Russian restaurant worker named Misha was smoking cigarettes on the balcony. Misha quit his job on the day Russia invaded Ukraine, swiftly packed his bags and left Moscow without...
POLITICS
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.10news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy