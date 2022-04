Grove City Christian senior Bryanna Trout wants to end her prep career on a memorable note. After losing the 2020 girls track and field season to the COVID-19 pandemic, Trout qualified for her first Division III state meet a year ago but had a disappointing outcome. She finished 16th in the 300-meter hurdles (49.25 seconds) and was disqualified in the 100 hurdles after a false start.

GROVE CITY, OH ・ 20 MINUTES AGO